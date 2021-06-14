Trojanettes, Trojans swept by Griswold

The Essex Trojanettes fought hard against the top team in the Corner Conference Friday, June 11, but dropped a 6-3 decision at Griswold.

The Essex baseball team then fell 16-6 to the Tigers.

The Trojanettes scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, but Griswold came back with a run in the bottom half and added three later in the game for the win to stay unbeaten in the Corner Conference.

Elise Dailey went the distance in the circle for the Trojanettes. She struck out three and gave up seven hits, two walks and six runs, three earned.

Dailey also led the offense with two hits from the number nine spot in the order. She also scored a run.

Tori Burns had a hit and drove in a pair of runs for the Trojanettes. Cindy Swain and Brooke Burns both finished with a hit and a run scored as Essex fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Corner Conference.

Griswold improved to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

The Essex baseball team opened the scoring with two runs in the second, but they didn’t score again until the sixth.