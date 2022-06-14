Trojanettes unable to capitalize on fast start

The Essex Trojanette offense could only push across three runs over two games as they dropped both ends of a Corner Conference doubleheader, 12-2 and 9-1 against Fremont-Mills, in games played at Essex High School.

Both Essex runs in game one came in the first inning as Cindy Swain walked and then scored on EmmaJo Harris’ double. Harris came around to score on Tori Burns’ two-out single.

Swain added a double in the fifth inning.

Tori Burns started in the circle for Essex. Additional game one stats and statistics from game two will be added here when available.

The Trojanettes continue conference play Wednesday at Stanton.