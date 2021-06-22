Trojanettes unable to find enough offense in losses to Fremont-Mills

TABOR – The Essex Trojanettes had opportunities to earn their first win of the season, but couldn’t find enough offense to pull off a win, dropping 6-3 and 3-2 decisions to Fremont-Mills Friday, June 18.

Essex scored twice in the first inning of game two, but wouldn’t score again. The Trojanettes, playing as the home team, gave up two runs in the fourth, but loaded the bases trying to respond in the home fourth, but they couldn’t score the go-ahead run. Fremont-Mills pushed across a run in the fifth and it held up.

Tori Burns led the Essex bats in the nightcap with two hits. Brooke Burns and Cindy Swain scored the Essex runs while Swain drove in a run.

Elise Dailey went the distance in the circle. She struck out five and gave up five hits, one walk and two earned runs.

The opening game saw Olivia Baker triple to start the third inning and come in to score on an error to even the score.

The Knights, though, scored two runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Elise Dailey singled in a pair of runs in the seventh inning for the final margin.