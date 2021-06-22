Trojanettes unable to find enough offense in losses to Fremont-Mills

TABOR – The Essex Trojanettes had opportunities to earn their first win of the season, but couldn’t find enough offense to pull off a win, dropping 6-3 and 3-2 decisions to Fremont-Mills Friday, June 18.
Essex scored twice in the first inning of game two, but wouldn’t score again. The Trojanettes, playing as the home team, gave up two runs in the fourth, but loaded the bases trying to respond in the home fourth, but they couldn’t score the go-ahead run. Fremont-Mills pushed across a run in the fifth and it held up.
Tori Burns led the Essex bats in the nightcap with two hits. Brooke Burns and Cindy Swain scored the Essex runs while Swain drove in a run.
Elise Dailey went the distance in the circle. She struck out five and gave up five hits, one walk and two earned runs.
The opening game saw Olivia Baker triple to start the third inning and come in to score on an error to even the score.
The Knights, though, scored two runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Elise Dailey singled in a pair of runs in the seventh inning for the final margin.
“The kids did well and fought hard,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said. “They didn’t give up and didn’t have as many errors as we normally do. The pitching was good both games. Brooke Burns pitched well in the first game and Elise came out in the second game and pitched great too.”
Tori Burns and Brooke Burns combined to do the pitching for the Trojanettes in the first game, striking out five Knights.
Baker, Dailey and Sami York all had two hits to lead the Trojanette bats with Dailey driving in three runs and Baker scoring twice. Emma Barrett also scored a run for Essex.
Burns said scoring five runs in two games just isn’t enough to get the job done.
“We’re not hitting the ball,” Burns said. “We’re either hitting it right to them or hitting dribblers in the infield. We have to make better contact and our base running was not aggressive.”
Dailey and Baker had the only two hits in the first game. Other statistical highlights from the games will be added here when available.
The Trojanettes fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the Corner Conference with the two losses. Burns said the girls simply need to believe in themselves.
“I believe in them, everybody here believes in them,” Burns said, “but they have to go out and do it and finish a game.”
The Knights improved to 6-10 on the season with the two wins, 3-4 in the conference.