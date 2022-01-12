Trojanettes unable to overcome slow start at Diagonal

The Essex Trojanettes couldn’t overcome a double digit deficit after the first quarter in a 42-33 loss at Diagonal Monday, Jan. 10, while the Essex boys basketball team lost 61-33 to the Maroons.

The Trojanettes were unable to win their third consecutive game after falling behind 17-6 after the first quarter. Essex closed the deficit to 21-17 at halftime, but trailed 30-23 after the third quarter.

Emma Barrett led the Trojanette offense with eight points while Desiree Glasgo added seven and Brianne Johnson six. Johnson added six rebounds.

Olivia Baker finished with four points and nine rebounds for the Trojanettes while Brooke Burns and Tori Burns both scored three points. Riley Jensen added two points and eight rebounds and Hailee Barrett contributed three rebounds as Essex fell to 3-7 on the season and Diagonal improved to 8-3.

The Essex boys scored six points in each of the first three quarters and saw the Maroons pull away.

Essex trailed 15-6 after the first quarter, 31-12 at halftime and 42-18 going into the final period.

Full Essex stats will be added here when available.

The Trojans dropped to 1-9 on the season and the Maroons improved to 5-5.