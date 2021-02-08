Trojanettes use young lineup to down ISD

Hadden scored in the lane with 1:50 to go to give the Trojans a 44-43 lead, but they wouldn’t score again. The Trojans had two chances to extend the lead but couldn’t convert at the free throw line and then turned the ball over.

ISD took the lead on a layup in the final minute, but Essex failed to score on three consecutive trips down the floor while within one score. ISD hit two of four free throws for the final margin.

The loss drops the Trojans to 2-16 on the season.

Hadden was the only Trojan to reach double figures offensively. Nash English added seven points and seven rebounds while Tony Racine ended with six points and 11 rebounds.

Christian Dukes scored four points and finished with four steals off the bench for Essex while starters Jacob Robinette and Johnny Resh both had two points. Resh ended with four rebounds and Robinette had three. Dylan Barrett also secured three rebounds.

The Trojans finish the regular season a home game against Heartland Christian Monday before traveling to Griswold Tuesday.