Trojanettes use young lineup to down ISD

The Essex Trojanettes ended a 10 game losing streak with a 55-28 win at Iowa School for the Deaf Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Trojanettes led 15-8 after the first quarter, 31-9 at halftime and 47-18 after three periods of play and did it with head coach Allen Stuart sticking with a young lineup as five freshmen and one sophomore saw time for the Trojanettes.
Brooke Burns led the Trojanettes with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Cindy Swain and Brianne Johnson both finished with double-doubles. Swain scored 16 points and secured 13 rebounds while also stealing the ball four times. Johnson ended with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Tori Burns nearly had a triple-double for Essex, finishing with nine points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Kyndra Gray and Alex King also played for the Trojanettes. Gray finished with three rebounds and three steals.
The Trojanettes return home to battle Heartland Christian Monday.
Boys Game
Tucker Hadden scored 23 points and secured 11 rebounds, but Essex fell 47-44 at Iowa School for the Deaf Thursday, Feb. 4, on the ISD campus in Council Bluffs.
The Trojans trailed 23-19 at halftime, but fought back to tie the game at 29 entering the final quarter.
Hadden scored in the lane with 1:50 to go to give the Trojans a 44-43 lead, but they wouldn’t score again. The Trojans had two chances to extend the lead but couldn’t convert at the free throw line and then turned the ball over.
ISD took the lead on a layup in the final minute, but Essex failed to score on three consecutive trips down the floor while within one score. ISD hit two of four free throws for the final margin.
The loss drops the Trojans to 2-16 on the season.
Hadden was the only Trojan to reach double figures offensively. Nash English added seven points and seven rebounds while Tony Racine ended with six points and 11 rebounds.
Christian Dukes scored four points and finished with four steals off the bench for Essex while starters Jacob Robinette and Johnny Resh both had two points. Resh ended with four rebounds and Robinette had three. Dylan Barrett also secured three rebounds.
The Trojans finish the regular season a home game against Heartland Christian Monday before traveling to Griswold Tuesday.