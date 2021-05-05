Trojanettes win Corner Conference championship

GRISWOLD – For the first time in more than a decade, the Essex Trojanettes carried the Corner Conference track and field championship trophy home.
Essex won the conference meet Tuesday, May 4, at Griswold High School.
Essex scored 143 points to beat runner-up Fremont-Mills by 14 to give the Trojanettes their first conference title in the sport since 2010. Current head coach Jasmine Glasgo was a freshman on that team.
“It means everything,” Glasgo said on winning the conference championship. “We haven’t done it in 11 years at Essex, since I was a freshman. Now being on the other side of things as the coach is such a crazy feeling. I was telling the girls all this week and last week that it felt like de ja vu with a lot of things happening that happened when I was a freshman. I had it all mapped out and the number of points I projected was the exact same number we scored when I was a freshman. The girls ran out of their minds (Tuesday). We had people placing in events they hadn’t placed in before. It’s just incredible.”
Essex took the conference title from the Sidney Cowgirls, who had won the last five championships. Sidney finished sixth with 51 points.
The Fremont-Mills boys couldn’t win their sixth straight conference title either. The Knights finished third with 139 points, just three behind Sidney and nine behind East Mills.
Essex finished fifth with 19 points.
The Trojanettes won five events, three relays and two field events.
Riley Jensen cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to take the high jump title and Cindy Swain and Emma Barrett claimed first and second in the long jump. Swain jumped 15-3.25 and Barrett 14-7.25.
The Trojanettes then crossed the finish line first in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 meter relays. The team of Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker and Swain won the 4x100 in 55.50, the race that clinched the team title for the Trojanettes. A title Glasgo felt they had a shot at pretty early this season.
“The first few meets we were missing Riley and Paycee,” Glasgo said. “Their first meet back we finished second and the girls couldn’t believe it. Their confidence continued to build and they saw what they were capable of and they did it.”
Gray, Baker and Holmes were joined by Brooke Burns in the winning 4x200 in 2:01.79 while Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos and Jensen took the 4x800 title in 11:38.84.
Unexpected results are key to winning a conference title and Alex King gave the Trojanettes that in the day’s second event, finishing second in the 3000 in 14:27. She was also sixth in the 400 hurdles.
Jensen added runner-up finishes in the 800 in 2:44.44 and the 1500 in 5:58.85. She lost the 800 by .01 seconds in a thrilling finish between her and Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt. Barrett wasn’t far behind her in both, taking third in the 800 and fourth in the 1500.
Sami York, the only senior on the Trojanettes, placed second in the shot put at 34-4 and fourth in the discus. Baker added a third-place toss in the shot put and Brianne Johnson took sixth in the discus.
Swain finished third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 while Holmes took fifth in the 100 and Gray sixth in the 200 for the Trojanettes.
The Trojanettes were also third in the shuttle hurdle and 1600 medley relays, fourth in the 4x400 and fifth in the 800 medley.
Glasgo said a performance like this could be a spark for a young group of Trojanette athletes.
“They have softball coming up and this could really boost their confidence there,” Glasgo said, “and going into next year’s seasons. For us, we’re only losing Sami, who is a key player, but we have some very talented freshmen who can really step up. We’ll still have Riley in the high jump and we had a couple freshmen who went 1-2 in the long jump. I see a lot of potential in the future for them to continue this success, which I hope radiates through the whole school.”
Sheridyn Oswald led the Sidney girls with a runner-up finish in the discus. She threw 98-11 with teammate Jolie Sheldon finishing third with a toss of 95-10. Lily Peters was also fifth in the shot put.
Aunika Hayes placed in both hurdle events for the Cowgirls, taking fourth in the 400 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Avery Dowling finished fifth in the 1500, Jozie Hendrickson sixth in the 800, Dalyce Erickson sixth in the 400 and Kandra Laumann sixth in the long jump for the Cowgirls.
“Sheridyn continues to throw the discus well and hopefully that will continue for another couple weeks,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “Aunika is hurdling well. She didn’t have her best 400 hurdles (Tuesday), but it was only the fourth time she has run it and she was disappointed. We had a couple girls that we don’t get very often, but we just don’t have the numbers that we have been used to having.”
Sidney’s best relay was a runner-up finish in the 4x800 with Emily Hutt, Erickson, Laumann and Harley Spurlock in a time of 12:20.07.
The Cowgirls added a third-place run in the 4x400 with Mia Foster, Erickson, Laumann and Hayes. They were also fourth in the 1600 medley and fifth in the shuttle hurdle, 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Matthew Benedict and Cole Jorgenson led the Cowboys to the runner-up team finish. Benedict won two events himself and was part of two relay wins for the Cowboys as well.
“In the last four meets that’s 16 events, 15 golds and one silver,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said on Benedict.
Benedict won the high jump with a best leap of 6 feet, 2 inches and finished the 400 hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 0.37 seconds to take the title.
He also teamed up with Carter Hunt, William Bryant and Connor Moheng on the winning 4x400 meter relay team in a winning time of 3:57.08. Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley and Jorgenson joined Benedict in winning the 1600 medley relay in 4:07.22.
The 1600 medley title gave them the Bob Weber trophy, named after longtime Hamburg coach Bob Weber. His team has the state record in this event, but the distance has been changed since then, so the record can’t be broken.
Jorgenson also won both of his individual events, taking the distance double. He won the 1600 in 5:11.37 and the 3200 in 11:33.52.
His 1600 meter win gave him the AD Benson Memorial Mile trophy. The trophy goes to the 1600 meter winner at the conference meet and is named after former Sidney student AD Benson, who passed away in Vietnam in 1969. He set the conference record in the mile in 1964 and was an NAIA All-American in Track at Wayne, Neb. in 1967.
Sears said there were some good things overall for his team although being that close to winning the team title was disappointing.
“We’re getting used to (finishing second) unfortunately,” Sears said. “I thought we would score about 145 points and we scored 142. We had a lot of good things happen and a few that didn’t go the way we had hoped. Ethan Peters comes out and wins the long jump. We gained points there I wasn’t necessarily counting on. (East Mills) took (the points) back in the 800. I was hoping we would go 1-2 and we went 2-5 and East Mills won it. That was a big race for them. Congratulations to East Mills.”
Ethan Peters jumped 18-6.5 to win the long jump title. He also finished third in the high jump at 5-4.
It was a thrilling finish to the 800 in the boys race, like in the girls. Moheng lost to East Mills’ Tyler Prokop by .02 seconds with Moheng finishing in 2:20.86. Kurt Speed added a fifth-place run in that event.
Moheng also finished third in the 400 in 56.49 while William Bryant finished fifth.
Cole Stenzel finished third in both throws for the Cowboys, firing the discus 98-9.5 and the shot put 36-1.5.
Nik Peters added a sixth-place throw in the discus while Ethan Peters finished fifth in the 200. Jeremiah Ballen added a fifth-place run in the 100 for the Cowboys and Gabe Johnson finished sixth in the 1600.
The Cowboys added a couple runner-up finishes in the relays. The team of Ballen, Huntley, Carter Hunt and Jeryn Parmer ran a 1:45.54 in the 4x200 while Speed, Taylor McFail, Johnson and Bryant ran the 4x800 in 10:07.27.
The Cowboys were also third in the 4x100, fourth in the shuttle hurdle and fourth in the 800 medley.
Sears said his boys team has come along quite nicely this season.
“The biggest difference is at the beginning of the year I wasn’t sure they cared about track and field,” Sears said. “It’s been two years since they had run and it’s not a fun sport. But this week we had guys trying to figure out how to score points and they wanted to go out and perform. We had the disappointment of coming up short and the excitement of an upset here and there.”
The Essex boys scored most of their points in the relays, led by a third-place sprint in the 800 medley with the team of Skylar Hall, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett and Johnny Resh finishing in 1:48.68.
The Trojans also finished fifth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
“They tried their hardest, but it’s hard when we had just six people running,” Ward said. “We had one out sick so we had to scramble to put relays together and move people around. We didn’t run our best times and had a couple bad handoffs. We’re only losing one person next year though and I have had a couple kids tell me they wish they would have come out this year and will next year, so the future is bright.”
Racine and Resh added points in individual events for the Trojans. Racine took fifth in the 1600 while Resh was sixth in the 200.
Ward said the marks weren’t the best he has seen this season, but he has seen some good things from his team this year.
“Up until this meet they have been getting better,” Ward said. “We have improved our form on handoffs, throws and jumps and we just have to keep working on it. We have some guys that do golf too, so it’s been hard to get a lot of work in.”
Essex will travel to Mount Ayr Thursday, May 13, for a Class 1A state qualifying meet. Sidney travels to West Harrison for its state qualifying meet.
Full Essex and Sidney girls results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 1. Essex 143. 6. Sidney 51.
100 meter dash – 3. Cindy Swain, Essex 13.68. 5. Paycee Holmes, Essex 13.86. Madison Hensley, Sidney 18.29. Kaelyn Surrell, Sidney 19.19.
200 meter dash – 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 29.48. 6. Kyndra Gray, Essex 30.42. Kylee Foster, Sidney 34.02.
400 meter dash – 6. Dalyce Erickson, Sidney 1:15.57.
800 meter run – 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 2:44.44. 3. Emma Barrett, Essex 2:54.65. 6. Jozie Hendrickson, Sidney 3:01.17. Harley Spurlock, Sidney 3:02.33.
1500 meter run – 2. Riley Jensen, Essex 5:58.85. 4. Emma Barrett, Essex 6:16.83. 5. Avery Dowling, Sidney 6:24.23.
3000 meter run – 2. Alex King, Essex 14:27.00
100 meter hurdles – 5. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 18.86.
400 meter hurdles – 4. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 1:19.53. 6. Alex King, Essex 1:32.03.
Discus – 2. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 98-11. 3. Jolie Sheldon, Sidney 95-10. 4. Sami York, Essex 90-0. 6. Brianne Johnson, Essex 81-4.
Shot put – 2. Sami York, Essex 34-4. 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 31-0.75. 5. Lily Peters, Sidney 29-11. Sheridyn Oswald, Sidney 26-9.
High jump – 1. Riley Jensen, Essex 4-10.
Long jump – 1. Cindy Swain, Essex 15-3.25. 2. Emma Barrett, Essex 14-7.25. 6. Kandra Laumann, Sidney 12-11.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes, Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain) 55.50. 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock, Alyssa O’Barsky) 59.00.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Paycee Holmes) 2:01.79. 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Alyssa O’Barsky) 2:09.99.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Mia Foster, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann, Aunika Hayes) 5:00.81. 4. Essex (Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns, Alex King, Brooke Burns) 5:05.25.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Essex (Emma Barrett, Tori Burns, Lizette Avalos, Riley Jensen) 11:38.84. 2. Sidney (Emily Hutt, Dalyce Erickson, Kandra Laumann, Harley Spurlock) 12:20.07.
800 meter medley relay – 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Paycee Holmes, Brooke Burns) 2:13.35. 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Kandra Laumann, Mia Foster) 2:14.48.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Lizette Avalos, Tori Burns) 5:19.71. 4. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster, Avery Dowling) 5:22.42.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Essex (Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Lizette Avalos) 1:23.19. 5. Sidney (Aunika Hayes, Lily Peters, Jozie Hendrickson, Mia Foster) 1:29.82.
Full Essex and Sidney boys results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Sidney 142. 5. Essex 19.
100 meter dash – 5. Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 12.49. Elliot Aultman, Sidney 13.11. Philip Franks, Essex 14.42. Nic Givens, Essex 14.47.
200 meter dash – 5. Ethan Peters, Sidney 25.18. 6. Johnny Resh, Essex 25.68. Jeryn Parmer, Sidney 27.71. Skylar Hall, Essex 31.19.
400 meter dash – 3. Connor Moheng, Sidney 56.49. 5. William Bryant, Sidney 1:00.89. Nic Givens, Essex 1:12.38.
800 meter run – 2. Connor Moheng, Sidney 2:20.86. 5. Kurt Speed, Sidney 2:29.37.
1600 meter run – 1. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 5:11.37. 5. Tony Racine, Essex 5:53.51. 6. Gabe Johnson, Sidney 5:54.75.
3200 meter run – 1. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 11:33.52.
110 meter hurdles – Micah Aldana, Sidney 21.02.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:00.37.
Discus – 3. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 98-9.5. 6. Nik Peters, Sidney 86-5. Johnathan Staley, Essex 81-11. Kooper Nelson, Essex 68-0.
Shot put – 3. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 36-1.5. Nik Peters, Sidney 32-4.5. Kooper Nelson, Essex 31-4.75. Johnathan Staley, Essex 29-9.
High jump – 1. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-2. 3. Ethan Peters, Sidney 5-2.
Long jump – 1. Ethan Peters, Sidney 18-6.5.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Connor Moheng) 49.64. 5. Essex (Skylar Hall, Dylan Barrett, Johnathan Staley, Kooper Nelson) 1:05.39.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Jeremiah Ballen, Brydon Huntley, Carter Hunt, Jeryn Parmer) 1:45.54. 5. Essex (Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks) 1:48.68.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Sidney (Carter Hunt, William Bryant, Matthew Benedict, Connor Moheng) 3:57.08.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Taylor McFail, Gabe Johnson, William Bryant) 10:07.27.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Essex (Skylar Hall, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett, Johnny Resh) 1:50.32. 4. Sidney (Cole Stenzel, Brydon Huntley, Jeremiah Ballen, Carter Hunt) 1:50.90.
1600 meter medley relay – 1. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley, Matthew Benedict, Cole Jorgenson) 4:07.22.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Sidney (Taylor McFail, Kurt Speed, Micah Aldana, Carter Hunt) 1:22.30.