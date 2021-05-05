Trojanettes win Corner Conference championship

He also teamed up with Carter Hunt, William Bryant and Connor Moheng on the winning 4x400 meter relay team in a winning time of 3:57.08. Ethan Peters, Brydon Huntley and Jorgenson joined Benedict in winning the 1600 medley relay in 4:07.22.

The 1600 medley title gave them the Bob Weber trophy, named after longtime Hamburg coach Bob Weber. His team has the state record in this event, but the distance has been changed since then, so the record can’t be broken.

Jorgenson also won both of his individual events, taking the distance double. He won the 1600 in 5:11.37 and the 3200 in 11:33.52.

His 1600 meter win gave him the AD Benson Memorial Mile trophy. The trophy goes to the 1600 meter winner at the conference meet and is named after former Sidney student AD Benson, who passed away in Vietnam in 1969. He set the conference record in the mile in 1964 and was an NAIA All-American in Track at Wayne, Neb. in 1967.

Sears said there were some good things overall for his team although being that close to winning the team title was disappointing.