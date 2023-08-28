The Essex Trojanettes won one of their five matches Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Lenox Tournament.

The Trojanettes lost their first four matches, falling 2-0 to Bedford, 2-1 to Interstate 35, 2-0 to Lenox and 2-0 to Creston, before ending the day with a 2-0 win over Diagonal.

The Trojanettes wrapped up the day with a 21-12, 21-12 win over Diagonal.

Tori Burns was Essex’s offensive leader with four kills. Brooke Burns produced 11 assists. Kyndra Gray led the back row with four digs.

The Trojanettes added 15 ace serves with Swain serving eight of them and Gray adding four.

Essex’s first match was a 21-5, 21-17 loss to Bedford.

Tori Burns led the offense with three kills while Brooke Burns finished with six assists. Tori Burns also led the back row with six digs. She also served four aces. Kirsten Kalkas produced two blocks.

Essex dropped its first set against Interstate 35 21-17, but responded well by winning set two 21-11. The Roadrunners took the deciding third set, however, 15-5.

Swain finished with 10 kills and Tori Burns added eight. Brooke Burns contributed 20 assists.

Tori Burns led the defense with seven digs while Kalkas contributed three blocks. Swain added four ace serves.

Essex 21-6, 21-11 to Lenox and 21-8, 21-9 against Creston.

In the Lenox match, Brooke Burns led the offense with two kills while Tori Burns had two assists. Both Burns sisters and Kylie Valdez finished with two digs each. Kalkas produced three blocks.

Swain and Mariska Kirchert produced two kills each against Creston while Brooke Burns dished out two assists.

Kalkas led the back row with four digs and also served four aces. Tori Burns added three digs.

The Trojanettes ended the day with a 1-6 record. They are right back on the court Monday, traveling into Missouri to face North Nodaway.