Trojanettes wrap up regular season with Corner win

The Essex Trojanettes wrapped up the regular season with their second win in as many nights, beating Griswold 52-37 Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Essex High School.

The Essex boys ended their regular season with a 63-41 loss to the Tigers.

The Essex girls improved to 5-15 on the season and concluded Corner Conference play with a 2-8 record. Griswold finished regular season play at 2-18 overall and 0-10 in the conference.

The start was key for the Trojanettes as they led 19-4 after the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime. The lead was still 46-23 after three quarters.

Desiree Glasgo reached double figures for the Essex offense scoring 13 points and adding four steals and three rebounds. Emma Barrett chipped in with nine points and Riley Jensen finished with eight to go with nine rebounds.

Brooke Burns put in seven points for Essex while Hailee Barrett and Olivia Baker both had six. Baker controlled 11 rebounds and Barrett brought down nine. Tori Burns finished with three points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Trojanettes open play in the Class 1A Region 8 Tournament Thursday at East Mills.

The Essex boys only trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but the Tigers scored 20 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third to pull away for the win.

Regular season play ended for Essex with a 2-18 record, 0-10 in the Corner Conference. Griswold improved to 3-16 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Tony Racine nearly finished with a double-double to lead the Trojans, scoring 15 points and securing nine rebounds. He added three assists.

Johnny Resh finished with eight points and six rebounds for the Trojans. Qwintyn Vanatta added six points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jacob Robinette scored five points and added three steals.

Skylar Hall ended with three points for Essex while Caden Robinette and Bradley Franks scored two points each.

The Trojans open tournament play in Class 1A District 7 with a preliminary round game Friday at Fremont-Mills.