The Essex girls basketball team ended a 10-game losing streak with a 33-28 win at Griswold in the regular season finale for both teams, while the Essex boys completed regular season play with a 58-51 loss to the Tigers.

For the Essex girls it was their fourth win of the season and first since beating Griswold Jan. 6. The game was even at 14 at halftime, but the Trojanettes were able to find 12 third quarter points to Griswold’s five and held on down the stretch for the win.

Cindy Swain and Brooke Burns led Essex’s attack with nine points each. Swain added eight rebounds and four steals, while Burns contributed six steals and four rebounds.

Alex King came off the bench to record seven points and nine rebounds for Essex. Brianne Johnson added four points and 14 rebounds. Kylie Valdez and Addy Resh scored two points each, with Resh securing six rebounds and Valdez recording three steals. Mariska Kirchert didn’t score, but contributed 10 rebounds.

The Trojanettes finished the regular season with a 4-16 record, 4-8 in the Corner Conference. They open regional play Thursday at Fremont-Mills.

The Essex boys trailed by double digits early and by a 26-17 count at halftime. Twice, the Tigers built the lead back to double digits in the second half only to see the Trojans nearly erase the lead. The second time came when the deficit was trimmed as low as four with just over one minute remaining.

Qwintyn Vanatta led Essex’s attack with 24 points. Jacob Robinette joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Tony Racine added nine points for the Trojans. Caden Robinette scored four, Kaden Buick three and Kaden Peeler one.

The Trojans wrap up the regular season with a 4-17 record, 3-9 in the conference. They take an eight-game losing streak into the first round of the district tournament Monday in Bedford.