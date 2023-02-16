The season ended in the opening round of the district tournament Monday, Feb. 13, for the Essex boys basketball team in a 66-28 loss at Bedford.

Essex’s Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta reached double figures one more time this season, scoring 10 points each as the Trojans finished the year with a 4-18 record.

The Trojans were within 13-8 after the first quarter, but trailed 29-10 at halftime and 51-16 entering the final period.

Kaden Peeler added five points for the Trojans, while Caden Robinette scored two points and Kaden Buick one.

Seniors Jacob Robinette and Johnathan Staley exit the program.