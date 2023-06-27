ESSEX — After scoring twice in the first inning, the Essex baseball team wasn’t able to match Griswold’s offensive production in the next few innings in a 15-7 Tiger win Monday, June 26, in the Corner Conference finale for both teams.

After losing by a single run when the two teams matched up three weeks earlier, the Trojans went in hoping this would be the night to pick up their first win in four years, but it wasn’t to be. Both teams scored twice in the first inning, but then the Tigers scored the game’s next 11 runs over the next four frames.

That gave Griswold a 13-2 lead and the Tigers were three outs away from ending the game early going into the home fifth, but the Trojans battled back with a four-run fifth inning.

With a runner at second base and one out, Tony Racine singled in a run. He stole his way around to third and then scored on an overthrow to third on that steal attempt. Kaden Buick took a walk and then scored on an error, following an Isaiah Sholes single. John Staley drove in another run with a single. The Trojans needed one more base runner to bring the top of the order back to the plate with runners at the corners, but a groundout back to Griswold relief pitcher Kolbe Klindt ended the frame.

“We were up there with our most experienced part of the lineup,” Essex head coach Ray Liles said. “They got the younger kids fired up and then we got some big hits from the middle of the lineup and things started going our way.”

Neither team scored in the sixth, but then Griswold scored twice in the seventh. Essex’s last chance was delayed for 20 minutes after the lights went out at the field. When the light returned, the Trojans were able to score one final run on a wild pitch for the final margin.

Liles said it was nice to see his kids battle back a little bit. Buick and Racine split the pitching duties for the Trojans and Liles said both of them battled.

“Even when they were down and weren’t getting strike calls, they battled,” Liles said.

Racine led the Trojan offense with three hits and two runs scored. Vanatta scored twice and had a hit. Sholes had a hit and a run scored. Buick drove in a run and scored another and Staley had an RBI hit.

The loss dropped the Trojans to 0-12 on the season and they concluded conference play at 0-10. Liles said even as his team nears the end of another winless season, the growth he has seen from his team has been “tremendous.”

“When the kids first showed up they had minimal experience,” Liles said. “Just getting that varsity experience for the kids coming up has been big. Having them learn how to catch and throw right and know what to do in certain situations is really key for them.”

The Trojans wrap up the regular season with a non-conference home game Wednesday against East Union. District tournament play begins Saturday with a trip to St. Albert.