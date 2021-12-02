Trojans fall to Bedford in season opener

ESSEX – The Essex Trojans started both halves well in their basketball opener Tuesday, Nov. 30, against Bedford. The rest of the game was all Bulldogs, however, in a 67-23 Bedford victory.

Dylan Barrett and Tony Racine scored baskets in the first minute of the game to give Essex a 4-0 lead. The Bulldogs answered, though, with the next 13 points and led 23-6 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 39-11 at halftime.

Essex again came out strong in the second half with baskets by Barrett, Skylar Hall and Johnny Resh in the first three minutes of the third quarter to draw within 39-17. The Bulldogs again responded with their own big run, however, putting the next 17 points in the basket spanning into the final quarter. They would lead by as many as 46 late in the contest.

“The beginning of the first half and beginning of the second half were good,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “Then they called timeout and got their composure and we lost ours. We turned the ball over against their press and made bad decisions.”

Ward gave the Bulldogs credit with their man-to-man full court pressure in the first half and admitted a man press is not something they had worked on much to this point. He also said his team simply needs to slow down.