Trojans play best ball of season, but fall just short twice at F-M

Jacob Robinette was on the mound for Essex and gave up a run in the third. Franks came on to pitch in the fourth and the Knights got one in that inning on a single, an error and three walks. The Knights tied the game in the fifth and then won it in the sixth with two errors early in the frame.

“After the game, I just kept telling them to keep your head up,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “I believe we’re a better team than them, but a couple errors and a couple walks that last inning, other than that we were winning the whole game. I have no doubt that we can beat them.”

The nightcap saw Hadden end up with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the team.

Robinette didn’t give up a hit in his three innings but walked four.

The two losses were Essex’s two closest of the year, by far, and Ward was pleased with what he saw from his team.

“It was good to see them fight and try to win a game,” Ward said. “When you’re down by 10 and you make an error sometimes you don’t care, but you make an error in a close game and you could tell that they cared. Hopefully, that can take off into (next week)."

Ward was mostly pleased with his team’s pitching.