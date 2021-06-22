Trojans play best ball of season, but fall just short twice at F-M

TABOR – The Essex Trojans were as close as they have been all season to that elusive first win and Trojans head coach Seth Ward said they played their best two games of the season Friday, June 18, at Fremont-Mills, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights earned 2-1 and 7-4 victories.
In the opener, Tucker Hadden was unsuccessful in trying to score from third base on a wild pitch with one out in the seventh that could have tied the game. The tag out was followed by a Nash English single, but he was stranded.
Philip Franks opened the game with a hit and came around to score. The Knights tied the game in the home first and then scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Hadden went the distance on the mound, scattering four hits while striking out five in six innings. He threw just 77 pitches in giving up four hits and two runs, one earned.
In the nightcap, a Knight error and a walk turned into two runs in the top of the first for the Trojans. The Knights got one run back in the second with a tag and throw to first double play by Franks at second base with the bases loaded ending an inning that saw four walks.
Essex added two runs in the third to lead 4-1. Franks singled and Hadden walked to open the inning. English singled in Franks and then Christian Dukes’ sacrifice fly brought in Hadden.
Jacob Robinette was on the mound for Essex and gave up a run in the third. Franks came on to pitch in the fourth and the Knights got one in that inning on a single, an error and three walks. The Knights tied the game in the fifth and then won it in the sixth with two errors early in the frame.
“After the game, I just kept telling them to keep your head up,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “I believe we’re a better team than them, but a couple errors and a couple walks that last inning, other than that we were winning the whole game. I have no doubt that we can beat them.”
The nightcap saw Hadden end up with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the team.
Robinette didn’t give up a hit in his three innings but walked four.
The two losses were Essex’s two closest of the year, by far, and Ward was pleased with what he saw from his team.
“It was good to see them fight and try to win a game,” Ward said. “When you’re down by 10 and you make an error sometimes you don’t care, but you make an error in a close game and you could tell that they cared. Hopefully, that can take off into (next week)."
Ward was mostly pleased with his team’s pitching.
“Tucker pitched awesome,” Ward said. “He’s coming off an injury and threw 80 pitches and all strikes. He should have won that game. That second game we had a few walks and hit batters. That’s the best we have done all season.”