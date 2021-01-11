Trojans routed at Red Oak

The Red Oak boys basketball team ended any doubt of the game’s outcome early in a 70-14 win over Essex Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Trojans scored no more than four points in any quarter and trailed 25-2 after the opening period.

The Trojans made just five field goals for the game, two by Johnny Resh, who led the team with four points.

Nash English and Jacob Robinette scored three points each while Tony Racine and Dylan Barrett had two.

Racine led the Trojans with five rebounds. Robinette and Resh finished with three each. Kaden Peeler had four steals as Essex fell to 1-7 on the season.

Red Oak improved to 3-4 with the win.

The Trojans host Diagonal Monday.