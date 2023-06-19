The Essex baseball and softball teams lost Corner Conference home games to East Mills Friday, June 16, with the Trojans losing 15-0 and the Trojanettes 8-6.

Essex softball’s loss came in eight innings after the Trojanettes scored a run to tie the game in the home seventh.

East Mills led 3-2 after the first inning and the game stayed close throughout with several one-run innings scored by both teams the remainder of the game.

Brooke Burns had three of the eight Essex hits. She scored twice and drove in a run. Brianne Johnson and Cindy Swain added two hits and two RBIs each. Johnson scored a run.

Tori Burns scored two runs for the Trojanettes. She also did the pitching for Essex and struck out eight, giving up eight runs, four earned.

The loss was Essex’s seventh straight, dropping the Trojanettes to 6-10 on the season and 3-5 in the Corner Conference.

The Essex baseball team didn’t have a single hit against East Mills pitcher Sylas Allen in the four-inning loss.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, pounded out 11 hits, as they scored three runs in the first inning, five more in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to end the game early.

Essex stats weren’t available at press time.

The Trojans fell to 0-9 on the season and 0-7 in the Corner Conference.

Both Essex teams are back in action Monday in Sidney.