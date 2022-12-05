Trojans struggle defensively in home loss to F-M

ESSEX — The Fremont-Mills boys basketball team outran the Essex Trojans in an 84-48 victory Friday, Dec. 2, in Corner Conference play.

The Knights scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters and Essex co-head coach Ray Liles said it was a tough game defensively.

“We weren’t expecting them to push the ball like they did,” Liles said. “They came out and pushed the ball and we got into foul trouble and had to play some younger kids. We just have to work on the fast break.”

Seth Ward is Essex’s co-head coach with Liles and said seeing 48 points on his side of the scoreboard was great, but he agreed with Liles that his team’s fundamental defense has to improve.

“Our foul trouble hurt us, but transition basketball is what killed us,” Ward said. “We scored almost 50 points, but getting back on defense is what killed us. We have to get back and get into position and just hustle.”

The Trojans never led, but hung with the Knights in the opening quarter. Although Fremont-Mills put up 24 points, Essex scored 16. Foul trouble started to become a problem for the Trojans in the second quarter and the Knights ended the half on an 11-1 run to lead 47-24 at the break.

Foul trouble continued to be a theme for Essex in the second half as starting post Qwintyn Vanatta picked up his fourth foul in the first minute of the third quarter and then, after sitting the rest of the third period, he picked up his fifth foul barely one minute into the fourth quarter, disqualifying him from the game. In extremely limited minutes, Vanatta still finished with six points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Trojan deficit, which was 23 at halftime, stayed in the 20s until the middle stages of the fourth quarter.

Tony Racine posted a double-double to lead Essex with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He added four blocks. Kaden Buick also hit double figures offensively, connecting on three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points. He added three rebounds. Buick led an outside attack that showed some offensive promise.

“The guys have been working (on their shot) in the offseason,” Liles said. “We haven’t had a guy hit 3’s like that for a while. It’s pretty exciting going forward.”

Caden Robinette and Kaden Peeler added six points each, with Robinette securing nine rebounds and adding three steals. Peeler also contributed four rebounds and four assists.

Jacob Robinette, who also fouled out in the contest, added three points and six rebounds for the Trojans. Bradley Franks put up three points and Johnathan Staley contributed four rebounds.

Essex finished its first week with a 1-2 record and Liles was asked about his team’s first week.

“Our transition basketball has to be better,” Liles said. “We rebounded it pretty well. We need to move the ball better and not dribble too much, working on getting the defense rotated so we can attack the hoop better.”