Trojans, Trojanettes drop Corner opener at F-M

The Essex basketball teams left Fremont-Mills High School Friday, Dec. 3, with a pair of Corner Conference losses in the conference opener for all teams.
The Essex girls lost 60-37 while the Essex boys dropped a 75-25 decision to the Knights.
The girls game saw Fremont-Mills gradually pull away, leading 17-11 after the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 45-27 entering the final period.
Izzy Weldon scored 23 points to lead Fremont-Mills while Teagan Ewalt added 15 as the Knights improved to 2-1 on the season.
Hailee Barrett led the Trojanettes with 13 points and six rebounds while Riley Jensen added eight points and seven boards.
Desiree Glasgo contributed five points and three rebounds and Brooke Burns scored three points. All four Essex bench players -- Cindy Swain, Brianne Johnson, Tori Burns and Emma Barrett -- scored two points each, with Burns securing eight rebounds and Johnson adding three. Olivia Baker didn’t score, but finished the game with four rebounds.
In the boys game, the Trojans scored just three points in the first quarter and then gave up 24 in both of the middle two quarters as the 35-point continuous clock rules took effect in the third period.
Taylor Reed and Jake Malcom both had big double-doubles for the Knights as Reed finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Malcom with 20 points and 10 boards.
Qwintyn Vanatta led Essex with seven points and eight rebounds. Skylar Hall added four points and Jacob Robinette finished with three for the Trojans, who fell to 0-3 on the season.
Johnny Resh joined Vanatta with a strong game on the glass with six rebounds.