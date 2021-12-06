Trojans, Trojanettes drop Corner opener at F-M

The Essex basketball teams left Fremont-Mills High School Friday, Dec. 3, with a pair of Corner Conference losses in the conference opener for all teams.

The Essex girls lost 60-37 while the Essex boys dropped a 75-25 decision to the Knights.

The girls game saw Fremont-Mills gradually pull away, leading 17-11 after the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 45-27 entering the final period.

Izzy Weldon scored 23 points to lead Fremont-Mills while Teagan Ewalt added 15 as the Knights improved to 2-1 on the season.

Hailee Barrett led the Trojanettes with 13 points and six rebounds while Riley Jensen added eight points and seven boards.

Desiree Glasgo contributed five points and three rebounds and Brooke Burns scored three points. All four Essex bench players -- Cindy Swain, Brianne Johnson, Tori Burns and Emma Barrett -- scored two points each, with Burns securing eight rebounds and Johnson adding three. Olivia Baker didn’t score, but finished the game with four rebounds.