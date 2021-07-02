 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trojans, Trojanettes fall in home finale
0 comments

Trojans, Trojanettes fall in home finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sami York, Essex

Essex senior Sami York looks the ball in at first base during Essex's game at West Harrison Tuesday, June 8.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojans and Trojanettes ended the home portion of their schedule with losses to Griswold Thursday, July 1.

Essex baseball scored six runs in the third inning, but lost 21-8 while the Trojanettes dropped a 13-1 decision in five innings.

Stats for both games will be added here when available.

Griswold softball completed a perfect regular season in the Corner Conference and improved to 25-1 overall while Essex fell to 1-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

Essex baseball dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-9 in the conference while Griswold improved to 3-11 on the season and 3-7 in the conference.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glenwood downs Mustang baseball
Sports

Glenwood downs Mustang baseball

SHENANDOAH – For five innings, the Shenandoah baseball team hung right with a hot Glenwood group although they weren’t playing very good baseb…

Creston slams Fillies
Sports

Creston slams Fillies

Sara Morales homered, but the Shenandoah Fillies had just three additional hits and couldn’t contain Creston’s bats in an 11-2 loss Wednesday,…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics