Trojans, Trojanettes fall in home finale

The Essex Trojans and Trojanettes ended the home portion of their schedule with losses to Griswold Thursday, July 1.

Essex baseball scored six runs in the third inning, but lost 21-8 while the Trojanettes dropped a 13-1 decision in five innings.

Griswold softball completed a perfect regular season in the Corner Conference and improved to 25-1 overall while Essex fell to 1-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

Essex baseball dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-9 in the conference while Griswold improved to 3-11 on the season and 3-7 in the conference.