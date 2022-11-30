Trojans, Trojanettes open season with home sweep

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams opened their seasons with convincing home wins over Hamburg Monday, Nov. 28.

Playing a Hamburg team in its first year of having a new high school and its own teams, the Trojanettes earned a 61-29 win, while the Trojans won 60-38.

Brooke Burns led the Trojanettes with 22 points, while Olivia Baker recorded a double-double and Brianne Johnson nearly joined her.

Essex led with just 27-19 at halftime, but the Trojanettes pulled away after the half, outscoring the Wildcats 21-2 in the third quarter.

Burns had five steals to go with her 22 points. Johnson finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Baker ended the night with 10 points and 13 boards. Tori Burns and Cindy Swain added eight points each and both stuffed the stat sheet. Swain added eight steals and six rebounds, while Tori Burns contributed six rebounds and five steals.

Addy Resh scored the other two Essex points and added five rebounds.

In the boys game, it was the opening quarter that proved to be the difference, with the Trojans leading 21-2 after eight minutes. Essex extended the lead slightly to 33-13 at halftime and 51-29 after three quarters.

Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine led the Trojans. Vanatta scored 28 points and added 17 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Racine put in 20 points and contributed 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Jacob Robinette pitched in with five points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Trojans. Kaden Peeler added four points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Caden Robinette contributed three points, six rebounds and three steals, helping the Essex teams wrap up their season opening doubleheader with a 1-0 record, both overall and in Corner Conference play.

Essex is right back at it Tuesday in Bedford.