Trojans, Trojanettes swept on day two of Corner Tourney

The Corner Conference Tournament came to an end for the Essex girls and boys basketball teams Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the girls lost 69-18 to Fremont-Mills and the boys fell 80-29 to Stanton, in games played at Essex High School.

The Trojanettes found themselves in a 23-2 hole by the end of the first quarter and trailed 44-10 at halftime and 59-14 after the third quarter.

Brianne Johnson scored 10 of Essex’s 18 points for the game and added six rebounds. Brooke Burns added six points, four steals and three rebounds as the Trojanettes fell to 3-11 on the season.

Addy Resh scored the other two Essex points and finished with a game-high 10 rebounds. Cindy Swain and Kylie Valdez secured four rebounds each and Mariska Kirchert finished with three.

The Stanton boys put up 30 points in the first quarter and led the Trojans 50-12 at halftime.

Qwintyn Vanatta scored 15 of Essex’s 29 points as the Trojans dropped to 4-11 on the season.

Kaden Peeler and Tony Racine finished with four points each and Caden Robinette, Jacob Robinette and Johnathan Staley all scored two points.

The Essex teams are now off until Tuesday when they travel into Missouri to play North Nodaway.