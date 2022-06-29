Trojans, Trojanettes taken down by Griswold

The Essex softball and baseball teams both lost by a wide margin at Griswold Monday, June 27.

Essex softball gave up 13 runs in the second inning in a 14-0 loss in three innings while Essex baseball dropped a 17-2 decision in four innings.

The win for Griswold softball clinched the Tigers the outright Corner Conference championship. After scoring just one run in the first inning, the Tigers put up 13 in the second inning. The game was called after the top of the third because of the run rule.

Karly Millikan struck out eight Essex batters and allowed just one hit.

Essex stats will be added here when available as the Trojanettes fell to 5-13 on the season and 4-5 in the Corner Conference.

Essex baseball scored its two runs in the third frame, but saw Griswold score three times in the first, six in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth to end the game early.

Essex pitchers walked 12 Griswold batters. Full Essex stats will be added here when available.

The Trojans fell to 0-12 and 0-9 in the Corner Conference.