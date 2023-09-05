The Stanton/Essex football team stayed close to Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton into the second half in its Class 8-Player District 10 opener Friday, Sept. 1, but the Spartans pulled away late for a 44-14 win.

Stanton/Essex trailed 16-6 at halftime, but the Spartans were able to extend that lead to 32-14 going into the fourth quarter. They scored two more fourth quarter touchdowns for the final margin.

The Vikings turned the ball over six times and saw Exira-EHK rush for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Jameson Kilworth carried the ball 22 times for 102 yards and two scores for the Spartans. Alex Hansen added 98 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.

Jacob Martin led the Stanton/Essex defense with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. Gavin Ford added 7.5 tackles and Brody Gibbs had 6.5. Johnny Resh and Simon Showalter accounted for six tackles each with Resh adding two tackles for loss. Derek Bartlett added five.

Essex’s Resh also caught two passes for the Vikings from quarterback Nolan Grebin, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Martin caught three passes for 93 yards and a score. Logan French caught the other touchdown. He and Showalter caught three passes each.

Martin’s 26 rushing yards were the most on the team as the Vikings managed just 72 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the district. Next is a trip to Fremont-Mills Friday. The Knights are also 0-2 on the season with non-district losses to Lenox and WACO.