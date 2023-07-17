The Carroll Merchants jumped on Clarinda with three runs in the first inning and then used a four-run fifth frame to put the game away, beating the A’s 9-4 Saturday, July 15.

The loss came in the last of eight consecutive road games for the A’s. They won four. It also came a day after their scheduled game at Nevada was canceled because of weather. It will not be made up.

The A’s scored their first two runs in the top of the fifth inning to trim Carroll’s lead to 4-2. Julian Sauger and Cord Darrinski both singled to start the inning. After a fly out, Gavin Long singled in a run and then Darrinski scored on a balk by Carroll starting pitcher Ryan Ladner.

Carroll answered with four runs on four hits in the home fifth for an 8-2 advantage.

Clarinda scored its last two runs in the eighth inning on bases loaded walks by Sauger and Darrinski.

Sauger had three of the six Clarinda hits, while also scoring a run and driving one in. Long, Darrinski and Nick Massarini had the other hits for the A’s.

Brock Wallace started for the A’s on the mound and gave up four hits, four walks and four runs, three earned in 3 2/3 innings. Colby Royal came on in relief and was charged with four earned runs in one inning. JC Dermody worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts before Josiah Young pitched the eighth, giving up Carroll’s final run.

The loss dropped the A’s to 25-14 on the season, 22-14 in the MINK League. They enter Monday’s home game with St. Joseph, three games back of the Mustangs for the North Division lead.