Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler and Clarinda’s Kort Neal and Caden Butt earned the individual qualifying spots from the Class 2A Sectional Boys Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 10, at the Shenandoah Golf Course.

The Mustang and two Cardinals advance to the Class 2A District Tournament Monday, May 15, at the Carroll Country Club, hosted by Kuemper Catholic.

Spangler was the tournament’s runner-up with a 78, five strokes behind champion Ethan Konz of Treynor. Neal and Butt tied for fourth with an 80. The top two individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the next round. That includes ties and allowed Neal and Butt to move on.

Van Meter’s Caden Norris finished third with a 79 as Van Meter beat Treynor by one stroke for the sectional team championship. Both advance to Monday’s district tournament as Van Meter shot a 323 and Treynor a 324. Clarinda was third with a 332, while Shenandoah finished fourth in the eight-team field with a 345.

Spangler’s 78 led Shenandoah on the day. Teammate Ethan Laughlin was the next best athlete not on a qualifying team as he missed districts by two strokes with an 82. The rest of the Mustangs finished in the 90s, with Tyler Babe firing a 92, Brody Burdorf and Logan Twyman matching 93s and Jacob Dunkeson a 97.

Butt and Neal led Clarinda’s effort with matching 80s on the day. Karsten Beckel was next for the Cardinals with an 85. Brevin Coston and James McCall both carded an 87, while Sam Kline fired a 95 for the Cardinals.

Butt, Neal and Spangler will be three of seven individuals, along with six full teams Monday in Carroll.