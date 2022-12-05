Two champions for Mustang wrestling at Friend

Cole Scamman and Owen Laughlin earned championships, leading the Shenandoah boys wrestling team to a fifth-place finish at the Bob Arehart Memorial Tournament Saturday, Dec. 3, at Friend, Nebraska.

The Mustangs scored 129 team points, just two behind fourth-place Milford. They were also just nine points out of third and 12 behind the runner-up. Fillmore Central easily beat the 13-team field with 182 points.

Eight of the 10 Mustangs in the field finished in the top six of their class with Laughlin and Scamman leading the way.

Laughlin won all five of his matches at 152 pounds and had to go the distance to win three of them, including a 3-1 win over Jesse Kult of Yutan in the semifinals and an 8-2 decision over Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs in the final.

Scamman’s first four matches were all wins by fall at 138, including pins in less than one minute in his quarterfinal and semifinal. He was tested in the last match, and earned a 9-7 win over Austen Forney of Southern.

Ethan Richardson finished second and Jayden Dickerson third in their weight classes to help lead Shenandoah on the day.

Richardson lost twice, both to Cole Vorderstrasse of Thayer Central at 220. Richardson fell 6-4 in the first round, but worked his way back to the final, where Vorderstrasse won by fall. Richardson earned two wins by fall and a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

Dickerson wasn’t on the mat for more than 1:19 in his first three matches at 182, but then dropped a 5-4 decision to Gunner Mumford of Thayer Central in the semifinals. That dropped Dickerson into the third-place match, which he won by second period fall.

Davin Holste finished fourth, Ethan Laughlin fifth and Jacob McGargill sixth on the day for the Mustangs.

Holste was 3-2 on the day at 120, a class which started with pool play with Holste winning two of his three matches, including an 8-5 win over Avery Drohman of Thayer Central. Holste then lost by fall in the third period to Jamie Ramos of Crete in the third-place match.

Ethan Laughlin lost his first two matches, but won his last two 6-0 over Noah Troxel of Southern and 7-0 over Yutan’s Jaxon Wood to end in fifth at 132.

McGargill had to settle for sixth at 145, despite winning three of his four matches in a large weight class at 145. He earned a couple pins, and then lost by pin to Jarrett Dodson of Centennial. That dropped him into the consolation bracket where he earned a 3-0 win over Mason Remmers of Thayer Central.

Steven Perkins won one of his four matches to place eighth at 285 and Mark Hardy was 0-2 at 170 for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah travels to Kuemper for a quad on Tuesday.