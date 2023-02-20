DES MOINES – Clarinda’s Karson Downey finished one win shy of earning his first state medal at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships, held Feb. 15-18, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It was Downey’s second trip to the state tournament and he earned a win in his first match of the tournament. A pair of losses in the sudden victory period ended his stay in Des Moines, quicker than anticipated.

“It stings a little more when the matches come down to one score like they did,” Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said. “There were a lot of things that could have gone either way in both but that’s the way the matches go here.”

Downey entered the tournament as the number four seed in the Class 2A 182 pound field, receiving a bye in the expanded 24-athlete bracket. He rolled in his first match, pinning Crestwood’s Brock Voyna in a fall time of 3 minutes, 51 seconds in the second round. Downey took the lead on a takedown at the first period buzzer. Starting from the top position, Downey put Voyna on his back three different times in the second period, the third one finishing in a pin, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Downey matched up with Van Meter’s Jackson Boese in Thursday’s quarterfinals. A second period escape gave Downey the lead and he was able to ride from the top position for most of the third period. Boese secured a late reversal, but Downey was able to escape and force the extra period. Boese took Downey down late in the one minute sudden victory period and was able to secure a pair of near fall points as well.

The loss dropped Downey into the consolation bracket and a fourth round match Friday with Kayden Blunt of Charles City. Downey again led 1-0 going into the third period. The final two minutes saw the two exchange reversals with Blunt able to secure a late escape to force the extra period, which he then won in with a takedown.

“I think the experience will only do good things for (Downey) going into next year,” Bevins said, “as he grows into a leader for our program.”

Downey finished his junior year with a 39-5 record and simply said “I’ll be ready next year,” when asked about his state tournament experience.

While Downey was the only Cardinal to reach this year’s state championships, he’s part of a team that is set to return everyone next season.