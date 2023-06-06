SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah Fillies twice rallied late Monday, June 5, during a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader with Denison, but twice fell short, losing the opener 10-5 in eight innings and the nightcap 4-3.

The opener saw the Fillies trailing 5-1 going into the last of the seventh after the Monarchs scored three times in the top of the seventh. Shenandoah was able to score four times to tie the game. The Fillies loaded the bases with one out and then Lynnae Green singled in a pair of runs. Peyton Athen grounded out to bring in another run and move the tying run to third. That run scored on Kylie Foutch’s single. Navaeh Haffner followed with a single to put the winning run at second, but she was stranded there.

Denison responded, however, with five runs, all scored with two outs, in the top of the eighth. Shenandoah’s first two reached base in the home eighth, but were stranded at second and third.

Shenandoah’s deficit was 4-2 entering the home seventh of the nightcap and Caroline Rogers opened the frame with a single. She would come around to score on Green’s one-out double. Athen singled Green to third and then Foutch bunted and reached as the Monarchs elected to hold Green at third. With the bases loaded, the next two Fillies bounced the ball back to Monarch pitcher Norah Huebert, who threw the ball back to the plate, to retire the lead runner on both occasions and preserve the victory.

“We talked after the game about putting yourself in a situation to give yourself a chance to win,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said, “and that’s all we can ask for. We have girls that are young and inexperienced and haven’t played in varsity level games where pitches matter and plays matter and unfortunately we didn’t close things out.”

The opening game saw Denison score single runs in the first two innings and hold that lead until the Fillies brought home a run in the sixth.

Jenna Burdorf pitched all eight innings for Shenandoah, striking out nine. She gave up 10 hits, six walks and 10 runs, six earned.

Jenna Burdorf also had three hits on offense with two runs scored. Haffner and Green added two hits each with Green scoring twice.

The Fillies struck first in the second game with a pair of runs in the third inning. They kept that lead until the Monarchs struck for four runs in the sixth.

Athen went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah and struck out four, working around four hits, four walks and four runs, three earned. Coach Burdorf said his two pitchers started well and continued to compete late.

“They were both in situations where I didn’t want to take them out,” Aaron Burdorf said. “Both were doing enough things well where I didn’t want to switch them out like I have done a couple other times this season. They have to continue to compete all the way through and (Monday), for the most part, they did that. They worked ahead in the count. They know they can’t walk people and they need to make them hit the ball. We know we can make plays on defense and we did that. If you pitch to contact early in the game, you can lower your pitch count and stay in the game longer.”

Jenna Burdorf had another three hits in game two, scoring once. Green, Athen and Haffner added two hits, with Green and Haffner driving in a run each.

Shenandoah’s third through eighth place hitters are made up of five sophomores and a freshman and Coach Burdorf said they are all improving.

“The biggest thing is we’re putting the ball in play,” Aaron Burdorf said. “If you hit the ball hard and put it in play, you give yourself the opportunity to get on base or drive someone in. We’re not giving up outs, we aren’t striking out much. We’re putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense.”

The two losses dropped Shenandoah’s record to 2-7 on the season, 2-6 in conference play. They hit the road Tuesday to play Fremont-Mills.