The Clarinda softball team won a close game and then won a blowout Monday, June 5, in a home Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against St. Albert, while the Clarinda baseball team lost a close game and then lost a blowout to the Falcons.

Clarinda baseball opened with a 13-11 loss in eight innings before falling 16-0 to the Falcons in the nightcap. The Cardinal softball team won their opener 10-9 and then took game two 11-1.

The softball opener saw Clarinda tie the game at six with a three-run sixth inning, give up three runs in the top of the seventh and then score four in the bottom of the seventh to win.

A one-out error gave Clarinda a base runner in the home seventh and then Brynn Isaacson singled. Annika Price followed with a sacrifice fly bringing Clarinda within two, but also bringing the Saintes to within one out of victory. An error forced in a run and then Maddie Cole singled. Ryplee Sunderman singled to tie the game and then Cole raced home on a passed ball to give Clarinda the win.

Jerzee Knight doubled in two runs in Clarinda’s sixth inning. Clarinda’s other three runs came in the second inning, which saw Isaacson triple and Price hit a two-run home run.

Knight, Isaacson and Cole finished with two hits each for the Cardinals with Knight driving in three runs. Cole and Isaacson scored three runs each, while Price drove in two. Cole stole three bases and Isaacson swiped two. Janessa Woolsey scored a run and drove one in for the Cardinals.

Lylly Merrill pitched all seven innings for Clarinda, striking out three. She gave up 10 hits and nine runs, three earned.

Clarinda’s offense caught fire in the third inning of game two. The Cardinals scored three times in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game because of the run rule.

Mallory Woods held down the St. Albert bats, giving up five hits and one unearned run, striking out three in five innings.

Knight finished with four hits, including a triple and a double. She scored three runs and drove in two. Price added two hits and two RBIs. Isaacson hit a home run in the win. Cole and Sunderman scored two runs each, while Kaylah Degase drove in two runs and scored another.

The Cardinals improved to 9-4 on the season, 5-2 in conference play.

Clarinda baseball had two big innings in the middle of the first game. After giving up six runs in the third, the Cardinals scored five in the home third and added four in the fourth for a 9-7 lead. They tied the game with a run in the sixth and then did it again with a run in the seventh before allowing two runs in the eighth.

Cole Baumgart finished with three hits, including a double, two stolen bases and five RBIs to lead the Cardinal offense. He also scored two runs. Tadyn Brown scored three runs and stole five bases, Ronnie Weidman crossed the plate twice and swiped two bags and Caden Butt contributed a hit and two RBIs.

The Cardinals used four pitchers in the game. Creighton Tuzzio gave up seven hits and seven earned runs while striking out two in 2 2/3 innings. Levi Wise gave up three hits and two earned runs in one inning. Karsten Beckel recorded four outs, giving up three walks and an earned run. Anthony Webb lasted three innings, giving up three hits, two walks and three runs, two earned.

Two huge innings for St. Albert’s offense ended the second game early. The Falcons led 1-0 after two innings, but then exploded for seven runs in the third and eight more in the fourth for the 16-0 victory.

While four Clarinda pitchers combined to walk 13 Falcons, St. Albert’s Cael Hobbs pitched four hitless innings.

Beckel was one of four Cardinals to reach base and he also stole a base.

Weidman, Butt and Andrew Jones all gave up at least four runs on the mound. Kade Engstrand did retire two batters on just four pitches with one strikeout.

The Cardinals fell to 4-4 on the season, 3-4 in the conference.

Both Clarinda teams play a Hawkeye 10 Conference game Tuesday at Creston.