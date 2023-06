The Sidney Cowboys left West Harrison with two losses Saturday, June 17.

The Cowboys played Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills in the first game of the four-team tournament and lost 6-1 to the Knights.

Sidney then lost 9-8 to Whiting in the third-place game, dropping Sidney’s record to 3-12 on the season.

No stats or additional information from Saturday’s games were available at press time.

The Cowboys return to Corner Conference play Monday with a home game against Essex.