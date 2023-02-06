The Shenandoah boys bowling team broke an additional two school records during a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Baker Bash Friday, Feb. 3, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Mustangs finished third with a pin count of 3,039 over 15 baker games, a format that the teams will see at the upcoming state qualifying tournaments. The Clarinda boys finished sixth in the nine-team field with a score of 2,748.

The Clarinda girls took third at 2,493, while Shenandoah was fifth with a 2,227.

The Shenandoah boys started out very well, breaking the school record for the best single baker game with a 277 in their first game. After a 224 second game, the Mustangs rolled a 268 third game and were rolling early. They would break the 200 mark in four more games during the day and only trailed St. Albert’s 3,211 and LeMars’ 3,210 in the tournament.

Shenandoah’s total pin count was also the program’s best ever.

The Clarinda boys only broke 200 twice, although one was a 256 in game seven. While they rarely reached the 200 mark, the Cardinals did have a consistent finish, rolling above a 180 in each of their final five games.

The Clarinda girls score trailed only a 2,748 from LeMars and St. Albert’s 2,629. After a 154 and a 158 to open the day, the Cardinals rolled a 212 in game three. Games 11 and 12 saw them score a 224 and a 225 for their top two scores of the day and only other games above 200. Their best play was at the end as they followed the two top scores with a 174, a 168 and a 196 to end the tournament.

The top score for the Shenandoah girls was a 188 in game six. They followed that up with a 183 and broke 160 three times after that.

Both teams are back on the lanes Monday, with Shenandoah hosting Lewis Central and Clarinda traveling to Denison.