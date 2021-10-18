Two quick fourth quarter touchdowns give Mustangs Senior Night win

The Shenandoah football team ended its regular season with a 19-14 home win over Des Moines Christian Friday, Oct. 15.

The win ended a five game losing streak for the Mustangs, gave them their second win of the season and eliminated Des Moines Christian from playoff contention.

Shenandoah didn’t qualify for the Class 2A playoffs but the Mustangs have added a ninth game to their schedule. The Mustangs will host West Central Valley Friday, Oct. 22, in the season finale for both teams.

It was a 6-6 game going into the final period on Friday, but the Mustangs scored twice in quick succession with the aid of a pair of Lion turnovers to take control of the game.

Blake Herold returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to put the Mustangs in front 13-6. Then, the Lions fumbled the ensuing kickoff and two plays later Nolan Mount found Brody Cullin for a 12 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 19-6.

The Lions would reach the end zone again, but Shenandoah held on for the victory.

Besides the interception return, Herold also blocked a field goal and led the Mustang defense with 10.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also caught 8 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown -- a 61-yard strike from Mount in the second quarter.