DES MOINES — It wasn’t the weekend the Clarinda boys track and field team imagined when they showed up to Des Moines and the State Track and Field Championships, which ran Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20, at Drake Stadium.

The Cardinals still scored 30 points and finished sixth in the Class 2A team race.

The distance duo of Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner led the way. They finished second and fourth in the 3,000-meter run Thursday in times of 9 minutes, 36.36 seconds from Schaapherder and 9:51.67 from Wagoner. They then both nearly took down the school record of 4:23 in the 1,600-meter run Saturday, with Schaapherder taking fourth in 4:24.73 and Wagoner fifth in 4:24.95.

“They put in so much work,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said on his two distance runners. “Their success is well-deserved with the time they put in.”

Schaapherder called the weekend “better than I could have imagined, it was perfect,” and said his race strategy worked quite well.

“Both races I wanted to stick behind the leader and see what I have left in the last lap,” Schaapherder said. “The mile was a little more difficult because the winner took it out so quickly, so I laid off, controlled myself and went for it.”

Wagoner nearly caught Schaapherder at the end of the 1,600 and said it was a fantastic final race.

“I was pushing the first three laps, the fastest I have gone all year,” Wagoner said. “One kid tried to pass me with about 400 to go, but I just tried to stick with him and then with 100 to go I went to the side and started pushing.”

Clarinda also got a runner-up finish Thursday from Isaac Jones in the long jump. It was the second straight season Jones has finished second in that event. His leap of 22 feet, 3.75 inches was the last of three preliminary jumps and qualified him second for the finals and an additional three jumps.

Jones’ first two jumps in the finals ended as fouls. He had a clean last jump and was over 22 feet again, but only by .75 inches, keeping him in second.

“I tried to keep everything technical,” Jones said. “I tried to stay on top of where I was in the prelims, but I couldn’t get as good a jump out there as I wanted and I settled for runner-up.”

While Jones was disappointed with a second straight runner-up finish in the event, Blank said his athlete performed well.

“I’m a firm believer in letting your athletes be athletes and putting them in events that require athleticism,” Blank said, “and he’s done a great job with that. He had some jumps out there that could have won it, but he narrowly scratched.”

Jones also ended up 10th the following day in the high jump, clearing 6-1. Jones was one of 14 athletes who cleared 6-1, but only three were able to get over 6-3 and Jones’ two misses before clearing 6-1 dropped him to 10th.

“Honestly, it felt like a normal day,” Jones said on the high jump, “but something was off and me and coach (Chad Blank) couldn’t figure it out.”

Jones was also part of the 4x200 meter relay team with Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt and Jonah Norton that finished 18th in 1:33. Norton was the only one on that team who isn’t a senior and he said it was quite fun to experience the state meet for the first time.

“It felt great to come here for the first time and run in a good race,” Norton said.

Brown, Schmitt and Schaapherder were joined by Alec Wyman in a 13th-place finish in the 1,600-meter medley relay. Wyman ran the second 200 in the event and for the senior, who has battled injuries during much of his track and field career, he said it was great to end competing in Des Moines.

“It was great to end on a high note like this,” Wyman said. “This is the best place in Iowa to run track and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Brown also competed in the long jump as well as the 200-meter dash Thursday, finishing in the middle of the pack in both. He finished 12th in the long jump at 20-6.5, nearly two feet off his season’s best, and 11th in the 200 in a time of 22.93, missing his season’s best by 0.37 seconds.

Brown’s leap of 20-6.5 was his only clean jump while he finished fourth in his heat in the 200.

“I couldn’t find my steps in the long jump and in the 200 my block start wasn’t as good as I had practiced it,” Brown said. “I just didn’t perform well.”

The Cardinals also competed in the prelims of the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday with the team of Xavier DeGroot, Levi Wise, Kaiden Roop and Schmitt placing 20th in a time of 1:06.51.

The time was a little more than two seconds off of their time they put down at the state qualifying meet to qualify. A fall over the final hurdle by Wise kept the team from having a chance to qualify for the finals.

Xavier DeGroot, one of three seniors of this quartet, along with Schmitt and Wise, said he’s glad he was able to finish his career at the state meet.

“It was great to run here one last time,” DeGroot said. “You just have to roll with what you get. Hurdling is one of those things where one small thing can make or break a race.”

Wise agreed that it was great to finish at the Blue Oval.

“I didn’t get to run here at the Drake Relays because I was hurt,” Wise said, “so it was great to do my last thing of track in hurdles, my favorite event, here.”

Overall, the five medals were a lower total than the Cardinals have wanted and Blank put that on himself as they’ll look to continue moving the program forward.

“Outside of (Jones, Wagoner and Schaapherder) we didn’t perform to our potential,” Blank said. “If we put up close to our PR’s, we realistically left 20-25 points out there. That hurts and that’s magnified at the state meet. We have to get back to the drawing board as a coaching staff and help them be better prepared for a weekend like this. Overall, there were a lot of good things here and this is a good culture builder, but this is a hard one to swallow.”

The Cardinals have 11 seniors who exit the program, six of which ended their careers at the state meet.