Two Shenandoah teams compete at co-ed state tennis tournament

Shenandoah co-ed tennis

The two Shenandoah teams that competed Tuesday, June 7, at the Class 1A co-ed state tennis tournament. From left: Le Yuan Sun, Josh Schuster, Eli Schuster and Paige Gleason. Sun and Josh Schuster won one match while Gleason and Eli Schuster were unable to earn a win.

 Photo courtesy Brian Daoust

Shenandoah sent two teams to the Class 1A co-ed state tennis tournament Tuesday, June 7, in Des Moines and came home with just one win.

Girls singles runner-up Le Yuan Sun teamed up with Josh Schuster and they lost to the eventual runner-up in the second round, while Paige Gleason and Eli Schuster teamed up and were defeated in the preliminary round.

There were 42 teams in the field and Sun and Josh Schuster opened play with a first round win over Maddie Leary and Christoph Letchse of Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1, 6-1. That win put the Shenandoah team into a second round match against Courtney Carstensen and Brady Horstmann of Cedar Rapids Xavier and the Xavier team won 6-1, 6-0. Carstensen and Horstmann would go on to lose to their teammates in the state championship match.

Gleason and Eli Schuster were one of 20 teams that had to play a preliminary round match just to get to the first round and they were unable to earn the win, falling 6-1, 6-4 to Allie Singer and Caleb Briggs of Pella.

