Shenandoah tennis sent two teams to the Class 1A Co-Ed State Tennis Tournament Tuesday, June 6, in Waterloo, and both teams earned one match win before being eliminated.

The top players for the Shenandoah boys and girls teams at the end of the season — Andrew Lawrence and Emma Olson — and the No. 2 players — Dylan Gray and Brooke Hays — made up Shenandoah’s teams in the state field.

Lawrence and Olson earned a 6-4, 6-4 win in their opening round match against a team from Saydel. They were then matched up against a team from Waterloo Columbus, which included the girls state singles runner-up, and fell 6-1, 6-1.

Gray and Hays had to win a third set super tiebreak that went into extra points to earn their first round win. They dropped the first set 6-2 to a team from Newton, but battled back with a 6-3 win in the second set. That sent the match into a 10-point super tiebreak, which went Shenandoah’s way 12-10.

Gray and Hays’ stay at the tournament ended in their next match, however, with a 6-3, 6-1 loss to a team from Waverly-Shell Rock.