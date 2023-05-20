DES MOINES — Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin wrapped up his incredible career with two state medals, but as good as he was at the State Track and Field Championships — finishing third in the discus and sixth in the shot put — he was upstaged by his sprint teammates.

Junior Alex Razee won the 400-meter dash championship out of the second of three sections and teamed up with Brody Cullin, Cole Graham and Hunter Dukes to win the 800-meter medley relay state championship.

The sprint quartet also finished fourth in the 4x200 relay and sixth in the 4x100 relay to tally 37 team points and finish fifth in the Class 2A team standings at the State Track and Field Championships Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

“They had a tremendous weekend,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said of his sprinters. “They did everything right and that started with preparation earlier in the week and leading up to the races. They shined in the biggest moments and that’s what it’s all about. We knew we had a good shot in some races and in others we didn’t feel we had seen their full potential yet. They came in fresh and they were hot and fast and all performed at an elite level.”

The weekend started Thursday with Razee winning the state championship in the 400-meter dash, giving the Shenandoah boys track and field program its first event championship in the sport since Pat McDermott won the 800-meter title in 1991.

Razee ran a personal best and school record of 49.22 seconds, more than a second faster than his personal best coming in. He won the second heat by nearly two seconds and led from start to finish in a race he felt he couldn’t have run any better.

“My block start was perfect,” Razee said. “I changed my stride. I had way more stamina at the end and I came out on top. Right when I crossed the line I felt I ran my best time. I looked over and it came up 49.2 and I lost it. It felt amazing.”

Ratliff said Razee ran an incredible, strategic race and finished very well in winning the second heat by more than two seconds.

“(Alex) finished his heart out,” Ratliff said. “I give a lot of credit to that kid and finishing the race the way he did. He set a tone and everyone else wanted to follow suit. It sparked that inner animal in these guys.”

From there, the Mustangs kept rolling. They won the first of three sections in the 4x200 relay Friday in a school record time of 1:30.58. They kept the lead through the second heat and held on for a fourth-place mark after the final heat.

They also competed in the 4x100 relay prelims Friday and set another school record in 43.47, qualifying fourth for Saturday’s final.

The Mustangs then opened Saturday in the race they have prioritized the last two seasons, and won the 800-medley relay state title in 1:32.99, another school record.

“(Winning a state title) is huge for these boys, this program and our school and community,” Ratliff said. “These boys have set a mark on the program that they can cherish and be proud of. We pride ourselves on that relay. We may not have the fastest kid in every leg, but their chemistry together is phenomenal. Their handoff techniques are crisp and they take a lot of pride in it. I’m super proud of them and everything they have accomplished.”

The Mustangs did all this with a team that all returns next season. Graham takes home three state medals to end his freshman season.

“It was a fun experience,” Graham said, “and a state championship is pretty cool too.”

Razee called winning a second state title for the weekend “unbelievable” and Cullin added it’s an “amazing feeling to be a state champion.”

“We knew what we had to do,” Cullin said, “and had been working hard all week.”

Dukes led off each relay and said he has come a long way this season.

“The adrenaline helped a lot here,” Dukes said. “My starts at the beginning of the year were terrible, but they felt great here.”

They finished Saturday with the sixth-place mark in the 4x100 relay in 43.59.

Cullin also competed in the 400-meter hurdles Friday and finished 17th in 58.53.

Laughlin finished third in the discus Friday and sixth in the shot put Thursday to wrap up a storybook season, which also saw him take down two school record that had stood since the 1960s.

“This was my best season ever and I couldn’t think of a better way for it to end,” Laughlin said.

It ended with an incredibly clutch throw in the discus. Laughlin’s first throw of the competition flew 160 feet, 3 inches and that stood for seventh place going into the finals, which meant three more throws. He fouled his first throw in the finals and then threw just 144 on throw two, falling into eighth place. But with one more throw left in his high school career, Laughlin unleashed the second best competitive throw of his career, 169-3, vaulting him into third.

“I was stressing a lot going into that last throw,” Laughlin said, “but I got into the ring and thought about how I can apply everything I have learned in the past year into this one throw to cap off my high school career and it was a great throw.”

Laughlin’s best throw in Thursday’s shot put competition was 50-5.25, which put him in sixth, where he stayed the rest of the day. He went over 50 feet again on his third throw, but scratched each of his last three.

“The shot put felt good,” Laughlin said. “It was two feet off my PR, but not a bad throw at the state meet.”

Ratliff said it was a tremendous finish for his senior leader.

“It was a goal all year for (Laughlin) to make the final in both events,” Ratliff said. “He put in a ton of work in both throws over his career and for him to achieve those milestones is huge. I couldn’t be more proud of what he did. We talk about being a competitor and finishing strong and he definitely did that. He put it all together in one last throw to go to third. For him to do that his senior year is tremendous. He leaves with two school records and two state medals.”

Freshman Titus Steng also competed for the Shenandoah boys Saturday in four wheelchair events and finished third in the shot put at 10-8.75, fourth in the 100 in 21.23, fifth in the 200 in 40.83 and fifth in the 400 in 1:27.66, and did it all in a new racing chair that he received early Saturday because the chair he had been using broke.

“It was great to get (Titus) some competition,” Ratliff said. “Just getting him into some of these events to get people to race against so he could see what he could do. He has come a long way since the beginning of the season. As a staff, we learn something new every time whether it’s just working with him or when we come to meets like this and talk with other coaches and parents who have been around wheelchair racing. He has gained so much confidence and knowledge in his events and what he’s been able to accomplish is tremendous.”

Steng has competed by himself in events most of the season and said it was hard competing against other athletes.

“(The competition) pushed me to go faster,” Steng said, “and there is an adrenaline there that helps me go even faster. This was very exciting and fun.”

A fifth-place state finish is an amazing accomplishment for a Mustang team that brought just five athletes to the state meet and it’s incredible for a Shenandoah boys athletics program as a whole that has struggled in several sports for the last few seasons.

“It should spark some excitement,” Ratliff said. “These kids have accomplished something huge and a lot of them are multi-sport athletes. This is something we can build around. I encourage the kids to do other sports and activities and be as well-rounded as they can be. When you have leaders and winners in your program, usually good things happen.”

The Mustangs have five seniors, including Laughlin, who exit the program, meaning a big team returns next season, including all four state medalist sprinters.