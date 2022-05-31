Two wins each for Fillies, Cowgirls in Shenandoah

The Shenandoah and Sidney softball teams both won two of their three games played Saturday, May 28, at the Shenandoah Softball Tournament, which was played in place of Red Oak’s annual tournament.

The Cowgirls beat the Fillies 8-1 in the opening game of the tournament. Shenandoah rebounded to beat Stanton 8-3 and Fremont-Mills 7-0. Sidney took a 7-2 loss to Fremont-Mills and then beat Stanton 11-9.

Sidney and Shenandoah scored a run each in the first inning of the opener with Shenandoah’s coming on a Brooklen Black home run, but then Sidney put up five runs in the third frame to take control of the contest.

Makenna Laumann struck out six Shenandoah hitters while giving up five hits and three walks in a game that was shortened to five innings to fit in the tournament’s time limit.

Lilly Kingsolver led the Sidney bats with three hits. Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster and Sadie Thompson added two hits each with Foster scoring three runs.

Shenandoah pitcher Jenna Burdorf gave up eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings.

Reese Spiegel and Sara Morales had two hits each to lead Shenandoah with the Fillies’ only run coming on Black’s home run.

After giving up two runs in the first inning of Shenandoah’s second game against Stanton, Burdorf settled in nicely in the circle, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out seven in four innings.

Lynnae Green hit a grand slam in the game for the Fillies and finished with five RBIs. Kinsey Gibson finished with two hits and two runs scored, while Burdorf scored twice and drove in two runs.

Peyton Athen shut down the Fremont-Mills bats in the win over Fremont-Mills, striking out 12, and giving up one hit and four walks in five innings.

Gibson, Black and Burdorf all had two hits for Shenandoah with Burdorf scoring twice. Green drove in another four runs.

In their second game, the Cowgirls managed just two hits off of Malea Moore over five innings.

Sheldon and Kaden Payne had the hits, with Sheldon and Gabi Jacobs scoring the runs for Sidney.

In her first varsity start in the circle, the eighth-grader Jacobs struck out two while giving up five hits and four walks in three innings.

Aunika Hayes pitched the final two innings for Sidney, giving up one hit, two walks and one earned run.

Sidney then played a four inning slugfest against Stanton with both teams scoring eight runs each in the final two innings.

Laumann had three of Sidney’s eight hits. Sheldon and Payne added two each, with Sheldon homering and driving in three runs. The bottom two hitters in the lineup – Lilly Peters and Thompson – combined to score five runs.

Laumann struck out five in four innings, but gave up seven hits.

Shenandoah and Sidney both ended the day with a 2-2 record. The Fillies host St. Albert in a doubleheader Tuesday while the Cowgirls visit Griswold.