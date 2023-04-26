Grant Barr won both of his matches, but the Clarinda boys tennis team only won one more in a 6-3 home loss to Creston Monday, April 24.

Barr was a 10-7 winner over Gavin Millslagle at No. 2 singles and Barr and Drake Riddle teamed up to take down Millslagle and Conner Wiley by a 10-7 score at No. 1 doubles.

The other Clarinda winner was Dillon Hunter, as he held off a late rally to beat Carson Cooper 10-7 at No. 5 singles.

The Cardinals were close in a few other matches against a Creston team that earned what Clarinda was looking for, its first dual win.

Riddle fell 10-8 to Wiley at the top singles spot and Hunter and Ian Smith dropped a 10-7 decision to Ben Hill and Damien Meyer at No. 3 doubles. Smith and Meyer’s match at No. 6 singles was also a close one with Meyer earning the 10-6 win.

Clarinda’s Ben Miller and Brady Cox combined to lose the other three matches. Miller lost 10-5 to Lucas Rushing at No. 3 singles and Cox fell 10-3 to Hill at No. 4. Miller and Cox then lost 10-2 to Rushing and Cooper at No. 2 doubles.

The Cardinals are back on the courts Tuesday at Red Oak.