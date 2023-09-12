The Essex Trojanettes earned a pair of volleyball wins Monday, Sept. 11, in Diagonal.

The Trojanettes earned a 2-0 win over the host Maroonettes and beat Hamburg 3-1.

The win over Hamburg was a Corner Conference victory, which saw the Trojanettes roll in the final two sets after splitting the first two. Game scores were 25-20, 24-26, 25-9 and 25-11.

Cindy Swain had a big match for the Trojanettes, putting away 17 kills, while adding five digs and three ace serves. Kirsten Kalkas contributed nine kills and Addy Resh finished with six. Kalkas also had four digs and four aces while Resh put up three blocks.

Brooke Burns distributed 26 assists in the win for the Trojanettes. She added a team-high five aces.

Tori Burns led the Trojanettes with eight digs. Promise Steng and Mariska Kirchert finished with four blocks each.

Prior to the match against Hamburg, the Trojanettes beat Diagonal 25-14 and 25-11.

Swain again led Essex’s attack with seven kills. She added seven aces and three digs. Resh recorded three kills and three digs. Brooke Burns passed out 15 assists and contributed three aces.

Tori Burns recorded eight digs and four aces.

Essex improved to 4-8 on the season and 1-2 in the conference. Another conference match is scheduled for Tuesday as the Trojanettes travel to Fremont-Mills.