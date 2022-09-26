Ugly Homecoming for Shenandoah football

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah football team turned the ball over nine times and had no answer for whoever Clarke put on the field as the Indians beat the Mustangs 94-0 on Shenandoah’s Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 23.

Anything that could go wrong for the Mustangs did as they gave up 42 first quarter points, activating the running clock at Clarke’s fifth touchdown with 3:25 to play in the opening period. The Indians only had about 20 kids suited up themselves, meaning they didn’t have many substitutes they could plug in once the game got out of hand.

Clarke brought backup quarterback Garrett Diehl into the game in the second quarter and the offensive success for the Indians continued as they extended the lead to 70-0 at halftime. The clock didn’t even stop for timeouts by the end as the Indians added three more touchdowns in the second half and connected on a 39-yard field goal for the final margin.

Shenandoah started the game with several key contributors out because of injury and that number only increased as the game progressed, forcing the Mustangs to play freshmen, who head coach Ty Ratliff admits aren’t quite ready for varsity action.

“We were unable to stop them,” Ratliff said, “and we had way too many turnovers and that turned into a spiral effect. It was one turnover after another, whether it was special teams or offense. I hope we can get healthy again and put a product on the field Friday. We’re really banged up, but I’m extremely proud of these freshmen that are stepping up. They don’t necessarily belong on the varsity field, but they are being forced to play that role and that’s a tough situation just given the numbers we have and the injuries.”

Clarke ran 27 offensive plays in the first half and scored nine touchdowns plus an interception return for a score. The Indians finished with 376 yards for the game and their average starting field position for the game was the Shenandoah 33-yard line.

Meanwhile, Shenandoah had negative six yards of offense. Cole Scamman completed two passes for 15 yards, but was one of three Mustangs with negative rushing yards. The Mustangs had just one first down for the game, and that was by penalty. The farthest downfield Shenandoah ran a play was its own 41-yard line.

Ratliff said his kids kept battling, though, despite the ugly score.

“I’ll never question their heart, passion and love for the game,” Ratliff said. “It’s just one of those things. We’re in a situation where these kids are relied on to make plays and it’s just not enough.”

Shenandoah fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Class 2A District 8. Next for the Mustangs is the Page County Super Bowl and a Clarinda team that beat Clarke earlier this season. Greene County and Des Moines Christian follow on the schedule. Greene County beat Clarinda Friday and Des Moines Christian hung right with Greene County to open district play and handed Red Oak its first loss of the season Friday.

Ratliff was asked what the message will be for the kids going forward and he paused several seconds before answering.

“Going forward positivity is the best thing,” Ratliff said. “We have to stay positive and stay together. The kids we have are willing to step up and we’ll need to lead these young kids and coach them up the best we can. It’s going to be a learning process that these kids continue to learn and grow. There are a lot of good things coming; we’re just short on a few things.”