Unbeaten Crusaders handle Stanton/Essex

Coon Rapids-Bayard rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns, overwhelming Stanton/Essex 49-12, Friday, Oct. 2.

Essex celebrated its Homecoming against an unexpected opponent. The Vikings were scheduled to play Lenox, but multiple positive cases of COVID-19 at Lenox High School forced the cancellation of that game. Coon Rapids-Bayard also needed a game for the same reason and the connection was made.

Gabe Obert rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to lead the Crusader rush game. Eight other Crusaders carried the ball with four others combining for the additional five rushing touchdowns.

Stanton/Essex’s first touchdown came in the final minute of the first quarter when Carter Johnson found Tucker Hadden for a 33-yard score to cut the Crusader lead to 20-6.

Stanton/Essex wouldn’t find the end zone again until a Johnson rushing touchdown in the third quarter and by then it was 43-12.

Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards. Colby Royal caught 11 passes for 145 yards and Hadden made eight grabs for 58 yards to lead the Viking offense that managed just 10 rushing yards.

Johnson and Hadden also led the Viking defense. Johnson made 10.5 tackles and Hadden added 6.5 as the Vikings fell to 3-2 on the season.

Stanton/Essex wraps up the season at CAM Friday. The Cougars are unbeaten and didn’t play Friday.