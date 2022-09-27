 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unbeaten Lenox takes down Stanton/Essex football

  • 0
Essex football captains

Essex athletes, from left: Wade Sholes, Isaiah Sholes, Qwintyn Vanatta and Blaine Sunderman run back to the sidelines after the pregame captains' meeting and coin flip prior to Stanton/Essex's win over Griswold Friday, Sept. 16, in Essex.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Junior quarterback Nolan Grebin was responsible for all three Stanton/Essex touchdowns, but the Vikings were unable to stay close to district leader and state-ranked Lenox in a 70-20 road loss Friday, Sept. 23.

Grebin rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and also passed for 56 yards and two scores in the loss. Kywin Tibben and Gavin Ford made the touchdown catches for the Vikings.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lenox running back Isaac Grundman led the Tigers with 64 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Three other backs had at least 30 rushing yards and those three combined for four scores. Quarterback Gabe Funk also threw a touchdown pass.

Jonan Wookey led the Stanton/Essex defense with 7.5 tackles and one fumble recovery. Grebin added five tackles and Joshua Martin had four to go with two tackles for loss.

The Vikings fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Class 8-Player District 9 with the loss, while Lenox remained undefeated.

People are also reading…

Stanton/Essex steps out of district play for a home game Friday against 3-3 Murray.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

The Sidney Cowgirls gave up a total of nine points in rolling to a 3-0 Corner Conference volleyball win at Hamburg Thursday, Sept. 22.

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the Class B Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 20, on…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Recommended for you