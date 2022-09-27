Unbeaten Lenox takes down Stanton/Essex football

Junior quarterback Nolan Grebin was responsible for all three Stanton/Essex touchdowns, but the Vikings were unable to stay close to district leader and state-ranked Lenox in a 70-20 road loss Friday, Sept. 23.

Grebin rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and also passed for 56 yards and two scores in the loss. Kywin Tibben and Gavin Ford made the touchdown catches for the Vikings.

Lenox running back Isaac Grundman led the Tigers with 64 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Three other backs had at least 30 rushing yards and those three combined for four scores. Quarterback Gabe Funk also threw a touchdown pass.

Jonan Wookey led the Stanton/Essex defense with 7.5 tackles and one fumble recovery. Grebin added five tackles and Joshua Martin had four to go with two tackles for loss.

The Vikings fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Class 8-Player District 9 with the loss, while Lenox remained undefeated.

Stanton/Essex steps out of district play for a home game Friday against 3-3 Murray.