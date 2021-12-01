Underwood overwhelms Mustangs in second half

SHENANDOAH – For the first quarter and a half, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled Underwood Monday, Nov. 29, at Shenandoah High School. But the final two and a half quarters were all Underwood in a 66-25 Eagle victory.

Blake Herold scored six of Shenandoah’s first eight points and the Mustangs led briefly a couple times in the opening minutes. Underwood used an 11-4 run spanning the first and second quarters to lead by nine, but the Mustangs answered with a Zach Foster 3-pointer, a Clayton Holben jumper and a free throw by Herold to cut the Eagle lead to 24-18 with 2:48 to play in the first half.

The Mustangs were outscored 42-7 the remainder of the game.

“For the first 12 minutes we were right in the game,” Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said, “and then the last couple minutes (of the first half), they took a couple shots and made a little run. The second half I have no idea. We had some chances at the hoop that we have to make, but turnovers killed us in the second half. And defensive rebounding, we’re not going to beat anyone giving up rebounds like we did.”

Soderberg said it comes down to effort and intensity.