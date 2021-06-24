Underwood slugs its way past Mustangs

A big crooked number sank the Shenandoah Mustangs Wednesday, June 23, as the Mustangs fell 17-7 at Underwood.

The Mustangs jumped on top with a four-run first inning only to give up 10 in the second. The Eagles added another big number with four in the fourth before scoring two in the sixth to end the game an inning early because of the 10-run rule.

Logan Dickerson, Camden Lorimor and Hunter Dukes did the pitching for the Mustangs with a combined three strikeouts. Dickerson started and gave up eight runs, seven earned, without an out in the second before leaving the game. Lorimor gave up three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings while Dukes gave up six earned in three innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Mustangs finished with eight hits with Dukes and Braden Knight leading the way with three each. Dukes had a triple, scored twice and drove in a run. Knight had a double, scored twice, drove in two and stole a base.

Carter Ruzek also drove in two runs for Shenandoah to go with a hit.

The Mustangs fell to 5-15 on the season while the Eagles, who are likely the top seed in Shenandoah’s district, improved to 17-2.