A list of current career statistical leaders and a look back at the last 10 years in boys basketball for Southwest Iowa Herald schools has been compiled.
Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs from the 2013/2014 season through the 2022/2023 season is on the list for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. All stats are taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from those 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2013/2014 season are not represented.
The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years is shown along with the top 10 that played this season with their current overall placing over the last 10 years.
Southwest Iowa Herald Sports career boys basketball leaderboard (2013/2014 – 2022/2023 seasons)
People are also reading…
Athletes who played last season are highlighted.
Points
1. Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 1,241
2. Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 1,071
3. Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 1,000
4. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 972
4. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 972
6. Drew Brown, Clarinda 906
7. Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 860
8. Jacob Cain, Sidney 842
9. Garett Phillips, Sidney 830
10. Steven Martin, Shenandoah 795
18. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 607
20. Tony Racine, Essex 580
22. Braedon Godfread, Sidney 536
23. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 525
31. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 420
32. Blake Herold, Shenandoah 416
36. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 392
41. Taylor McFail, Sidney 355
42. Grant Whitehead, Sidney 354
60. Nik Peters, Sidney 268
Rebounds
1. Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 612
2. Brady Lorimor, Sidney 582
3. Tony Racine, Essex 575
4. Cody Davis, Essex 568
5. Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 562
6. Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda 554
6. Steven Martin, Shenandoah 554
8. Jacob Cain, Sidney 479
9. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 476
10. Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 415
11. Blake Herold, Shenandoah 412
13. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 368
22. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 299
24. Braedon Godfread, Sidney 288
34. Nik Peters, Sidney 249
36. Jacob Robinette, Essex 243
40. Taylor McFail, Sidney 225
50. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 181
Assists
1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 247
2. Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 244
3. Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 241
4. Ian Isaacson, Essex 193
5. Colton Thornburg, Essex 192
6. Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 181
7. Garett Phillips, Sidney 167
8. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 163
9. Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 158
10. Conner Birt, Shenandoah 156
11. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 151
18. Grant Whitehead, Sidney 133
21. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 121
34. Taylor McFail, Sidney 105
46. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 73
50. Blake Herold, Shenandoah 68
50. Kaden Peeler, Essex 68
52. Tony Racine, Essex 66
63. Jacob Robinette, Essex 56
65. Braedon Godfread, Sidney 49
Steals
1. Colton Thornburg, Essex 164
2. Ian Isaacson, Essex 144
3. Jacob Cain, Sidney 131
4. Garett Phillips, Sidney 121
4. Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 121
6. Michael Shull, Clarinda 117
7. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 116
8. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 111
9. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 105
10. Cody Davis, Essex 99
11. Blake Herold, Shenandoah 93
13. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 89
21. Grant Whitehead, Sidney 81
26. Taylor McFail, Sidney 70
36. Jacob Robinette, Essex 59
39. Tony Racine, Essex 57
42. Braedon Godfread, Sidney 55
44. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 53
61. Kaden Peeler, Essex 41
Blocks
1. Jacob Cain, Sidney 120
2. Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 117
3. Dylan Lucas, Sidney 108
4. Brady Lorimor, Sidney 93
5. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 84
6. Braedon Godfread, Sidney 74
7. Blake Herold, Shenandoah 63
8. Steven Martin, Shenandoah 53
9. Tony Racine, Essex 52
10. Drake Polsley, Shenandoah/Clarinda 49
33. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 17
36. Taylor McFail, Sidney 16
40. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 15
42. Brody Burdorf, Shenandoah 13
48. Nik Peters, Sidney 11
48. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 11