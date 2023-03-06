A list of current career statistical leaders and a look back at the last 10 years in the sport for Southwest Iowa Herald schools has been compiled.

Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs from the 2013/2014 season through the 2022/2023 season is on the list for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from those 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2013/2014 season are not represented.