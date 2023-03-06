A list of current career statistical leaders and a look back at the last 10 years in the sport for Southwest Iowa Herald schools has been compiled.
Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs from the 2013/2014 season through the 2022/2023 season is on the list for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from those 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2013/2014 season are not represented.
The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years is shown along with the top 10 that played this season with their current overall placing over the last 10 years.
Southwest Iowa Herald Sports career girls basketball leaderboard (2013/2014 – 2022/2023 seasons) – Athletes who played last season are highlighted.
Points
1. Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 1,769
2. Maddy Duncan, Sidney 1,554
3. Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 1,248
4. Jescenia Mosley, Essex 1,122
5. Caitlyn Ward, Sidney 877
6. Avery Dowling, Sidney 862
7. Daiton Martin, Essex 855
8. Serena Parker, Shenandoah 781
9. McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah 759
10. Maddie Hartley, Clarinda 742
19. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 551
20. Kaden Payne, Sidney 534
21. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 480
25. Brooke Burns, Essex 412
29. Brianne Johnson, Essex 367
34. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 357
45. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 270
47. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 254
49. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 248
Rebounds
1. Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 799
2. Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 753
3. Jescenia Mosley, Essex 616
4. Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 607
5. Camryn McClintock, Sidney 563
6. Elise Dailey, Essex 556
7. Serena Parker, Shenandoah 536
8. Jessica Jackson, Shenandoah 503
9. Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 499
10. Maddie Hartley, Clarinda 498
11. Kaden Payne, Sidney 491
12. Olivia Baker, Essex 473
14. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 403
18. Avery Dowling, Sidney 369
22. Brianne Johnson, Essex 323
28. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 297
35. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 269
37. Emily Hutt, Sidney 262
40. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 243
55. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 186
Assists
1. Daiton Martin, Essex 412
2. Camryn McClintock, Sidney 324
3. McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah 317
4. Maddy Duncan, Sidney 289
5. Emily Hutt, Sidney 287
6. Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 239
7. Olivia Larsen, Sidney 218
8. Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 195
9. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 182
9. Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 182
12. Avery Dowling, Sidney 158
26. Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 86
26. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 86
39. Kaden Payne, Sidney 70
46. Kassidy Stephens, Shenandoah 58
47. Brooke Burns, Essex 57
49. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 55
56. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 46
Steals
1. Daiton Martin, Essex 359
2. Maddy Duncan, Sidney 290
3. Camryn McClintock, Sidney 264
3. Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 264
5. Caitlyn Ward, Sidney 201
6. Jescenia Mosley, Essex 198
7. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 172
8. Olivia Larsen, Sidney 165
9. Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 164
10. Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 155
18. Emily Hutt, Sidney 112
20. Avery Dowling, Sidney 107
27. Brianne Johnson, Essex 95
27. Kaden Payne, Sidney 95
32. Cindy Swain, Essex 79
35. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 78
36. Olivia Baker, Essex 76
38. Brooke Burns, Essex 74
38. Ava Osborn, Sidney 74
Blocks
1. Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 253
2. Serena Parker, Shenandoah 146
3. Kaden Payne, Sidney 138
4. Jessica Jackson, Shenandoah 128
5. Elise Dailey, Essex 78
5. Camryn McClintock, Sidney 78
7. Roxy Denton, Shenandoah 66
8. Lexy Larsen, Sidney 42
9. Blu Ossian, Essex 40
10. Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 39
13. Olivia Baker, Essex 35
26. Aunika Hayes, Sidney 20
31. Genevive Jones, Shenandoah 19
33. Avery Dowling, Sidney 18
33. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 18
36. Cindy Swain, Essex 17
38. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 16
42. Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda 14
44. Brianne Johnson, Essex 13