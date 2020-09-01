The Stanton/Essex Vikings opened the 2020 season in impressive fashion with a 68-20 thrashing of East Union, Friday, Aug. 28, at Stanton High School.
With the regular season shortened to seven games in July by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, this was also the district opener for both teams. Every regular season game is a district contest.
The Vikings scored the game’s first 30 points and led 52-8 at halftime, keeping the continuous clock rolling throughout the second half.
Logan Roberts led a Viking rushing attack that carried the ball 30 times for 331 yards, an 11 yard per carry average. Logan Roberts had 225 of those yards and four touchdowns on just 13 attempts. Tucker Hadden added 41 yards on three carries.
Carter Johnson rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for two scores on his only two completed passes of the game, both to Colby Royal.
Hadden and Jack Roberts led the defense with seven total tackles each. Hadden added three tackles for loss. Johnson and Logan Roberts added 5.5 tackles for loss each.
The Vikings stay at home for a Class 8-Man District 7 clash with East Mills, Friday, Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.