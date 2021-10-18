Vikings start fast to beat East Mills, earn playoff berth

It was pretty simple for the Stanton/Essex Vikings and East Mills Wolverines Friday, Oct. 15, in the regular season finale. The winner took the final automatic qualifying spot for the playoffs out of Class 8-Player District 9.

And the Vikings earned that win in emphatic fashion 44-18 in a game played at East Mills High School.

Stanton/Essex will travel to Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Class 8-Player playoffs. East Mills also qualified, securing the first of two at-large bids given to the top two fourth place teams based on point differential.

Carter Johnson had a hand in all four Viking touchdowns in the first half as Stanton/Essex raced out to a 30-0 lead in the second quarter. Johnson ran for one score and found Quentin Thornburg, Josh Martin and Logan Roberts for a trio of passing touchdowns.

East Mills scored late in the second quarter to cut the Stanton/Essex lead to 30-6 at halftime.

Stanton/Essex responded to start the third quarter with a touchdown run by Roberts. Johnson added another rushing touchdown later in the third quarter for a 44-6 lead.

East Mills scored the game’s final two touchdowns, but it was a dominant win for the Vikings.