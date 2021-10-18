Vikings start fast to beat East Mills, earn playoff berth

It was pretty simple for the Stanton/Essex Vikings and East Mills Wolverines Friday, Oct. 15, in the regular season finale. The winner took the final automatic qualifying spot for the playoffs out of Class 8-Player District 9.
And the Vikings earned that win in emphatic fashion 44-18 in a game played at East Mills High School.
Stanton/Essex will travel to Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Class 8-Player playoffs. East Mills also qualified, securing the first of two at-large bids given to the top two fourth place teams based on point differential.
Carter Johnson had a hand in all four Viking touchdowns in the first half as Stanton/Essex raced out to a 30-0 lead in the second quarter. Johnson ran for one score and found Quentin Thornburg, Josh Martin and Logan Roberts for a trio of passing touchdowns.
East Mills scored late in the second quarter to cut the Stanton/Essex lead to 30-6 at halftime.
Stanton/Essex responded to start the third quarter with a touchdown run by Roberts. Johnson added another rushing touchdown later in the third quarter for a 44-6 lead.
East Mills scored the game’s final two touchdowns, but it was a dominant win for the Vikings.
Johnson completed 11 of 12 passes for 123 yards and the three scores. He also ran for 132 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. He also caught a 30 yard pass from Martin.
Roberts added 20 rushes for 126 yards and a score to go with his two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.
Martin caught four passes for 40 yards, Thornburg three for 25 yards and Levi Martin hauled in two passes for 45 yards.
Roberts and Levi Martin led the Stanton/Essex defense with seven tackles each with Martin adding 2.5 tackles for loss and Roberts an interception. Jack Roberts added 5.5 tackles and Gavin Ford and Jonan Wookey finished with five tackles each. Ford intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Vikings, who improved to 6-2 with the win.
Stanton/Essex’s defense limited East Mills to 266 yards of offense, most of that from quarterback Ethan Meier, who passed for 122 yards and rushed for 108 with two touchdowns.