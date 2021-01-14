Viqueens edge Cowgirls late, take Corner lead

“This is a tough stretch that we’re in coming back from Christmas,” Landwehr said. “We haven’t lost to a bad team and these last two have been close. We just continue to preach to the girls to continue to work in practice, stay positive and stay the course. Things will turn around. We haven’t shot well the last three games and that makes a big difference for us.”

The Viqueen defense spent its time concentrating on Dowling and held her scoreless in the first half. Chay Ward picked up the slack with 11 first half points. Ward got into foul trouble in the second half, and although Dowling was able to free herself a bit to end up with 11 points, the offense struggled at times when Ward wasn’t on the floor.

“We got out of rhythm and out of system,” Landwehr said. “We expect teams to start taking Avery away because she is such a good shooter. Chay played extremely well in the first half in being aggressive. But when she got in foul trouble she was in and out of the game, which messed with her rhythm.”

Ward finished with 15 points while Dowling added 11. The duo also combined for 17 rebounds.

Landwehr said another struggle right now is finding a consistent third scorer. Alexis Massey scored eight points with six coming in the first half.