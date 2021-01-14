Viqueens edge Cowgirls late, take Corner lead

SIDNEY – A 9-0 run over a span of nearly four minutes late in the game was the difference as the Stanton Viqueens took over sole possession of first place in the Corner Conference with a 52-45 win at Sidney Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Avery Dowling canned a step back 3-pointer with 4:17 to go to give the Cowgirls a 43-42 lead, but Sidney didn’t score again until a Dowling runner with just 26 seconds left, which cut Stanton’s lead to 51-45.
After Dowling’s triple, Stanton’s Jenna Stephens scored the game’s next four points, and then a Marleigh Johnson basket in between three Hope Ogletree free throws sealed the deal for the Viqueens as they improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the Corner Conference.
The game was played in a nine point range until Stanton’s late run. The Viqueens led by five late in the second quarter and the Cowgirls led by as many as four in the middle stages of the third period.
“It was a great game all night,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said after the game. “We knew it would be. They are a great team. We went back and forth all game until the last three minutes when we went cold in our shooting and they made some big baskets.”
The loss was the third in a row for the Cowgirls while Stanton bounced back from just its second loss of the season and responded after losing to Sidney by 20 points in December.
“This is a tough stretch that we’re in coming back from Christmas,” Landwehr said. “We haven’t lost to a bad team and these last two have been close. We just continue to preach to the girls to continue to work in practice, stay positive and stay the course. Things will turn around. We haven’t shot well the last three games and that makes a big difference for us.”
The Viqueen defense spent its time concentrating on Dowling and held her scoreless in the first half. Chay Ward picked up the slack with 11 first half points. Ward got into foul trouble in the second half, and although Dowling was able to free herself a bit to end up with 11 points, the offense struggled at times when Ward wasn’t on the floor.
“We got out of rhythm and out of system,” Landwehr said. “We expect teams to start taking Avery away because she is such a good shooter. Chay played extremely well in the first half in being aggressive. But when she got in foul trouble she was in and out of the game, which messed with her rhythm.”
Ward finished with 15 points while Dowling added 11. The duo also combined for 17 rebounds.
Landwehr said another struggle right now is finding a consistent third scorer. Alexis Massey scored eight points with six coming in the first half.
Makenna Laumann added five points off the bench and Kaden Payne scored four to go with five rebounds for the Cowgirls. Harley Spurlock had two points and a team high nine rebounds. Spurlock and Emily Hutt both had four assists. Hutt added four rebounds while Dowling contributed three steals.
The Viqueens stuck with their starting five most of the night and three reached double figures. Abby Burke hit four 3-pointers and led the team with 15 points. Johnson and Stephens added 14 points each with Johnson controlling 13 rebounds.
“Our defense did pretty well,” Landwehr said. “We knew they liked to attack the basket and we did a good job on them inside for the most part. They did get to the free throw line way too many times because they were more aggressive.”
Sidney fell to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Corner Conference. The Cowgirls play non-conference games with Clarinda and Nebraska City Lourdes to wrap up the week before next week’s Corner Conference Tournament. Landwehr said she hopes her team gets another shot at Stanton in the conference tournament.