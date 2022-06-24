Walk-off loss knocks Cowboys out of Corner Baseball Tourney

Stanton sophomore Nolan Grebin drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh allowing the Vikings to walk off an 8-7 winner over Sidney in a semifinal baseball game of the Corner Conference Tournament, played Thursday, June 23, in Stanton.

The loss came right after the Cowboys had beaten Essex 19-4 in a first round game.

In the nightcap, the Cowboys scored three runs in the fourth inning to lead 5-2 and then answered Stanton’s two-spot next time up for a 7-4 lead. The Vikings scored twice in the sixth and then twice in the seventh to win and advance to Friday’s championship game.

Brydon Huntley led Sidney’s offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. One of Huntley’s hits was a double. Cole Stenzel added two hits and three RBIs for the Cowboys. Garett Phillips and Elliott Aultman both ended with a hit and two runs scored. Phillips also drove in two runs. Nik Peters and Michael Hensley both added a hit and a run scored.

Gabe Johnson started on the mound for the Cowboys and struck out two before reaching the pitch count limit with two outs in the sixth. Hensley came on in relief and struck out the first Stanton hitter he faced to end the sixth with the Cowboys still in front, but he retired just one Viking in the seventh before the winning run crossed the plate.

Huntley homered, tripled and had four hits in Sidney’s 19-4 first round win over Essex.

An 11-run second inning gave the Cowboys control of the game. They also scored four times in the first inning and four in the third to lead 19-1. Essex struck first with a run in the first inning and then scored its final three runs in the fourth. The game was called after the top of the fourth because of the run rule.

Huntley added three runs scored and two RBIs for the Cowboys. Phillips added two doubles and drove in four runs.

Jacob Hobbie had a hit, three runs scored and an RBI for Sidney. Stenzel, Johnson and Seth Ettleman all finished with a hit and two runs scored. Johnson drove in two runs and Stenzel one. Kolt Payne added a hit, two runs scored and an RBI. Huntley also stole four bases. Hobbie and Johnson swiped three each and Phillips and Stenzel ended with two.

Payne pitched all four innings for the Cowboys. He struck out one and gave up five hits, one walk and four runs, two earned.

Essex stats from the game will be added here when available.

Sidney ended the day 6-9 and hosts Stanton in a regular season conference game Monday. Essex hosts Shenandoah Saturday before returning to conference play Monday at Griswold. The Trojans fell to 0-10.