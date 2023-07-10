Caden Butt walked with the bases loaded, forcing in the winning run in a wild 6-5 win for Clarinda baseball Saturday, July 8, over Red Oak in the Class 2A District 16 final, played in Clarinda.

Red Oak had just scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, but Clarinda responded with three runs in the home seventh to advance to Tuesday’s substate final. The Cardinals play Underwood in Denison with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

Tadyn Brown opened the home seventh with a single. Cole Baumgart walked with one out and the runners were on second and third when a Red Oak error off of Andrew Jones’ bat plated both to tie the game.

James McCall was hit by a pitch, and Creighton Tuzzio walked to load the bases. After a flyout to shallow center field for the second out, Butt took the walk, plating pinch runner Cooper Phillips, starting the celebration and giving the Cardinals their third straight district championship.

Red Oak had just scored two runs in the seventh inning, the first runs either side had scored since the third inning.

James McCall scored in the second inning to give Clarinda a 1-0 lead. Red Oak put three runs on the board in the third against Clarinda starting pitcher Creighton Tuzzio, but the Cardinals came right back with two in the home third on a two-run single by Andrew Jones.

Butt was thrown out at the plate in the home fourth. He tripled with one out, but couldn’t score when Ryan Wagoner put the ball in play. Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly was ejected from the contest for arguing the call at home.

Butt had two hits on the night and the bases loaded walk to win the game. Baumgart also had two hits and a walk for the Cardinals. Baumgart also scored two runs, including the one that tied the game in the seventh.

Tuzzio struck out 10 in six innings on the mound. He gave up just two hits, but walked six and was charged with three earned runs. Anthony Webb gave up the two runs with two strikeouts in the seventh, but earned the win.

Clarinda turns its attention to Tuesday’s substate final where they will try to advance to their second state tournament in three seasons.